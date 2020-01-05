Samsung's 2020 8K televisions will have ATSC 3.0-compatible tuners

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Samsung has announced that it's 2020 range of 8K televisions — that's the next generation of resolution, for those of you who are just now getting onto the 4K train — also will get the next generation of over-the-air turners.

The ATSC 3.0 tuners will, among other things, allow for Samsung's newest TVs to watch over-the-air broadcasts in, among other things, 4K resolution. Of course, that'll all still dependent on the source feed. The current generation of tuners tops out at 1080i — but even then it's not uncommon for local channels to serve up broadcasts in 720p.

In addition to the increased resolution, ATSC 3.0 — also known as NextGen TV — will allow for more dynamic and interactive menus with OTA TV. It's also a two-way street, giving insight back to the broadcasters about what it is a viewer is watching. It won't require a new antenna, but it will require a these new tuners.

It's also the future of TV, thus its inclusion in futuristic televisions at CES 2020.

From Samsung's press release:

"Samsung is constantly transforming the technology we put in front of our consumers to give them the ultimate home entertainment experience, so leading this endeavor was a natural step," said Hyogun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "NEXTGEN TV powered by ATSC 3.0 enhances the at-home viewing experience for our 2020 QLED 8K owners and beyond. We're excited to see how the standard steers our broadcast partners into developing content and experiences for our 8K ecosystem. We are just beginning to scratch the surface and are excited about the full potential enabled by ATSC 3.0."

Here's the full presser:

Samsung's Ultra HD Viewing Experience enhanced with ATSC 3.0, the latest in broadcast TV technology standard

Samsung Electronics announced today that its upcoming 2020 QLED 8K television lineup will offer ATSC 3.0 tuners. This next-generation broadcast standard provides consumers higher resolution, more realistic audio and interactive experiences, designed to usher a new era of over-the-air transmission TV broadcasting.

One of the key benefits and improvements of NEXTGEN TV powered by ATSC 3.0 over the current ATSC 1.0 standard is its potential to receive and playback content in up to 4K resolution, rather than just Full HD that is currently available. This ensures that Samsung QLED 8K owners are able to playback 4K broadcasts and content when the signals are transmitted.

Alongside the vivid resolution, NEXTGEN TV brings audiences a more engaging and realistic audio experience. The standard's Multi-Channel Object Audio and Dialogue Enhancement features give users louder and clearer sound enabling immersive experience in addition to the traditional surround sound. The standard also revamps the capabilities with enhanced content and added information.

Samsung has been at the forefront of development efforts around high-resolution broadcast for years. The company has also been working with Pearl TV and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) on testing new features and broadcasting experimental transmissions, across many industry events and collaborations. These efforts have ensured that Samsung is leading the world with the best in class Ultra HD viewing experiences and have given broadcasters the ability to continue innovation within the 8K ecosystem.