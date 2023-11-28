Sarah Lancashire scoops major international award for Happy Valley

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire has just landed yet another award for her performance in the BBC crime drama!

The hugely popular star finished playing no-nonsense copper Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley season 3, the acclaimed crime drama's final season that aired earlier in 2023.

Over her years as the dogged police sergeant, she's scooped up a raft of awards nominations and wins, and her latest came along last night at the 2023 Rose d'Or Awards.

For her turn in the final season, Lancashire received a performance of the year award during the event. She said it was "thrilling" to be recognized in such a manner, and passed on her thanks to those responsible for bringing the final series to our screens during her acceptance speech.

The 2023 Rose d'Or Awards were held on November 27 in London and were hosted by comedian David Baddiel. Talking about her role at the event, Lancashire highlighted that Catherine's flaws are what made her such a unique character to bring to life, commenting: "I think Catherine Cawood is particularly flawed, she wasn't always a likable character.

"The more complex the character, the more interesting they are to play."

This win comes just a short while after Happy Valley won big at the 2023 National Television Awards in September. The third series won Best Returning Drama, and Lancashire herself was honored with two awards: Best Drama Performance (beating her co-star, James Norton) and the 2023 Special Recognition Award, which was presented by Sir Ian McKellen.

Even though Happy Valley has come to an end, we've already got a new drama to look forward to from creator, Sally Wainwright. During this year's Edinburgh TV Festival over the summer, Sally's next project was revealed to be Hot Flush, a drama about five women from West Yorkshire who form a punk rock band.

Sarah Lancashire is currently starring in Julia season 2, which is airing on Max and is expected to come to NOW in the future.

All three seasons of Happy Valley are available to stream on BBC iPlayer and on Acorn TV and AMC Plus in the US. Already watched Happy Valley? Check out our picks of the best BBC dramas you should be streaming right now.