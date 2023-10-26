Julia season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Sarah Lancashire series

It's time to head back into the kitchen with Julia Child, as the Max original series Julia returns with Julia season 2. The drama series chronicles Child's rise to fame as the host of the famous cooking show, The French Chef, from the 1960s.

Julia was created by Daniel Goldfarb, who has previously written for the TV shows Rogue and Tyrant, as well as being a producer on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Julia season 1 of the show premiered in spring 2022, meaning fans have been waiting just about a year and a half for season 2 to arrive.

So, without further ado, here is everything that you need to know about Julia season 2.

A late entry to the fall TV slate for 2023, Julia season 2 is set to premiere on Max on Thursday, November 16. The first three episodes are going to be available to watch immediately, with one episode then released weekly. Season 2 is scheduled to run through December 21, which means, there are eight episodes in total for viewers to enjoy.

That covers US viewers and anywhere else Max is available, but what about UK viewers wanting to watch the latest season? At this time, there is no info on when Julia season 2 is going to premiere in the UK, though it is expected to air once again on Sky Atlantic and stream on NOW.

Julia season 2 cast

Starring in the series as Julia Child is Sarah Lancashire. She is a two-time BAFTA-winning actress, once for Best Supporting Actress in the series Last Tango in Halifax and once for Best Leading Actress in the hit crime series Happy Valley. She also received a BAFTA nomination for her work in Julia. Viewers may also recognize her from the movies Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Yesterday.

Just about every other series regular from Julia season 1 is returning for the new season, including:

David Hyde Pierce (Frasier) as Paul Child

Bebe Neuwirth (Cheers) as Avis DeVoto

Brittany Bradford (Fire Country) as Alice Naman

Fran Kranz (The Cabin in the Woods) as Russh Morash

Fiona Glascott (Episodes) as Judith Jones

Robert Joy (Don't Look Up) as Hunter Fox

Julia season 2 plot

Here is the plot for Julia season 2:

"With her trailblazing cooking show up and running on the air, Julia grapples with her rising celebrity and what that means for her, her colleagues and her show. In season two, Julia and her devoted husband Paul return from Simca's home in France to find that her success has changed everything. Through her singular joie de vivre, she and her team must navigate WGBH, the White House and a threat from their past, while continuing to spearhead female-driven public television and confront social issues still prevalent today."

Julia season 2 trailer

Get ready for another culinary treat with Julia season 2 by watching the official trailer directly below:

How to watch Julia

Julia is a Max original series, meaning that it is exclusively available in the US to those with a Max streaming subscription. If you don't have one, you can sign up for it as a standalone service (with ad-supported and ad-free tiers available) or make it an add-on channel on select services, including Prime Video, YouTube TV and Hulu.

In the UK, the show airs on Sky Atlantic, which requires a Sky TV subscription to watch. Another option is signing up for the NOW streaming service.