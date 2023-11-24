Save Shadow and Bone petition beats Warrior Nun campaign... and we know what happened there!

In just over a week, the "Save Shadow and Bone" fan petition has already picked up more signatures than a similar campaign for fellow Netflix fantasy series, Warrior Nun.

The streamer faced huge fan backlash over Shadow and Bone's cancellation when the news first broke. On November 15, Deadline revealed the live-action Grishaverse series was part of a fresh batch of shows that were getting the axe, months after Shadow and Bone season 2 arrived back in March.

Fans were quick to share their disappointment and frustration with the news. Soon, many began sharing a Change.org petition that was calling on other streaming services like Prime Video or Disney Plus to step in and save Shadow and Bone.

In just over a week, that petition has gained a huge amount of support. At the time of writing, over 150,000 fans have now signed to say they're unhappy with the decision. One of the biggest takeaways is also how upset they won't be seeing Kaz Brekker and the rest of the Crows gang in the planned Six of Crows spin-off, either.

This is already many more signatures than the petition to save Warrior Nun, which currently has just under 125,000. And since Warrior Nun season 3 was later confirmed to be happening with three new feature-length adventures, perhaps this means Netflix, or any other streaming service, will swoop in to save one of the best Netflix fantasy TV shows.

In the wake of its cancellation, many of the main members of the Shadow and Bone season 2 cast have paid tribute to the axed show.

Sharing a selection of stills from the show on Instagram, Ben Barnes, who played General Kirigan, wrote: "I was so excited to watch the brilliant, beautiful humans I love so much who made 'Shadow & Bone' take this world, their characters and this story onwards. This part of the journey is sorrowful and I am so proud to have been a part of it. 'There is no end to our story', Siege and Storm."

On Twitter, star Amita Suman shared a statement where she mourned the show's loss. She said she was "lost for words" over the show's cancelation, but shared a memory of telling the showrunner, Eric Heisserer, that Inej would "always be one of my favourite characters I will have the honour of playing".

Fellow Crow Freddy Carter (who played Kaz Brekker) also weighed in on the show's fate, writing: "Maybe at some point I'll have the right words to express the immense gratitude I feel to everyone who put their whole hearts into making, watching and supporting 'Shadow and Bone' Until then, I'll just say, thank you. No Mourners. No Funerals."

With this much love behind it, hopefully there will be some good news for Shadow and Bone's cast, crew and fans in the near future. In the meantime, you can revisit the show's two seasons on Netflix.