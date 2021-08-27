Sean Lock comedy '15 Storeys High' drops on BBC iPlayer tonight

The classic Sean Lock comedy 15 Storeys High will be available for fans to enjoy again on BBC iPlayer from tonight [Friday 27 August].

Sean Lock tragically died from cancer last week aged 58 and C4 has previously put on a special tribute night for the comedian.

Now, the BBC is giving viewers the chance to one more laugh at 15 Storeys High, which Sean created, wrote and starred in.

It sees the star playing depressed pessimist Vince, who lives in a tower block in South London with his flatmate Errol (Benedict Wong). The show originally ran for two series and aired between 2002-2004. There were 12 episodes in total.

15 Storeys High also boasted a cracking supporting cast, including appearances from Bill Bailey, Tracy Ann Oberman, Mark Lamarr, Felix Dexter, Peter Serafinowicz, and Toby Jones. But the heart of the Show was Vince and Errol.

Given that the show is well over a decade old some viewers might not have had the chance to see it first time around and this will give them the opportunity to enjoy it. The BBC says it will be available later on Friday evening.

Sean Lock went on of course to star in 8 Out of 10 Cats and spin-off 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown.

Jon Richardson, who played against Sean, was among the many stars who’ve paid tribute to him. He tweeted: “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice.”

As well as 15 Storeys High, which actually started out as a radio series, and 8 Out of 10 Cats, Sean also appeared on numerous other shows including Would I Lie to You?, The Last Leg, and Live at the Apollo. The radio version went out first in 1998.