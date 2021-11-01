Sean Slater makes a SURPRISE return to 'EastEnders'!

It was just like old times on tonight's episode of EastEnders when Sean Slater (played by Rob Kazinsky) made an unexpected return to Albert Square!



The popular character, who was last seen on the BBC soap in 2019, made a one-off surprise appearance during Monday night's episode.



Sean returned to Albert Square after getting a phonecall from his mum Jean (Gillian Wright), who is worried about what's been going on between her daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner) and ex-prison cellmate and now wife, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).



Eve has been staying at the Slater house since she got out of prison.

On tonight's episode of EastEnders, Eve pretended to be Stacey's lawyer in an attempt to put the frighteners on baddie businesswoman Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), who is still trying to evict the Slater family from Number 31 Albert Square.



But Suki got the upper hand again when she discovered the truth about Stacey's "lawyer".



Meanwhile, both Jean and Sean put the pressure on Eve to hit the road and leave Stacey alone.



Needless to say, Stacey did not appreciate Jean and Sean's interference, which caused Eve to go missing.



Stacey has now been left wondering WHERE her new wife has gone...

Surprise! Sean Slater (played by Rob Kazinsky) returned on tonight's episode of EastEnders and told his sister Stacey's new wife Eve to get lost! (Image credit: BBC)

However, viewers were definitely glad that Jean's SOS call brought Sean back to Walford.



Fans of both Sean Slater and EastEnders star Rob Kazinsky took to Twitter to celebrate his surprise return.



And also to basically tell BBC bosses that they want to see him back on the soap again before not too long!



Having Robert Kazinsky back has saved the show

SEAN SLATER!The finest specimen of a man to ever walk the streets of Walford has returned!Welcome back, @RobertKazinsky.Never leave again!#EastEnders

THE KING HAS RETURNED #Eastenders

Rob Kazinsky reunited with EastEnders co-stars Gillian Wright and Lacey Turner. (Image credit: BBC)

After originally quitting his role as Sean on EastEnders in 2009, Rob moved to America and appeared on TV shows including Law and Order: Los Angeles and vampire drama, True Blood.



He also made an appearance in big screen Marvel movie, Captain Marvel in 2019.



Rob can be seen next in action thriller, The Gray Man, due to drop on Netflix next spring.



The cast of the film, about a CIA operative-turned assassin, also includes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and ex-Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page.

EastEnders continues Tuesday 2 November 2021 at 7:30pm on BBC One.