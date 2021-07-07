Shock 'Emmerdale' exit on the cards after a forbidden kiss next week?

Emmerdale could see a shock exit on the cards next week.

Next week's Emmerdale could see Jimmy King bidding his friends and family goodbye as he heads off to prison — but not before he shares a forbidden kiss with someone who is NOT his wife, Nicola.

The long-awaited trial for Jimmy's lorry accident has arrived and he's not feeling hopeful about avoiding prison after causing the crash that lead to Paul Ashdale's untimely death.

Jimmy is a man on the edge as he faces prison next week. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans of Emmerdale will know that Jimmy's life has been on a downward spiral recently, first with a custody battle for his son, Carl, then the accident which killed Paul, and now he has marriage troubles with wife Nicola.

But as his court case arrives next week, Nicola is trying her best to be supportive and tells him she thinks his first day in the stand has gone well. But Jimmy doesn't share her enthusiasm and is shaken by the whole experience.

The following day Mandy reads the speech to Jimmy that she has prepared for the judge, and he is full of gratitude when he realises it paints him in a good light.

Jimmy kisses Mandy — and she kisses him back! (Image credit: ITV)

But, instead of thanking Mandy, who has been there for him in his moment of need recently, Jimmy instead leans in for a kiss and in a shocking twist, Mandy actually kisses him back!

The stunned pair spring apart, full of apologies and excuses, but was it just a meaningless spur-of-the-moment kiss, or did it mean something more?

Later Jimmy is in turmoil as Nicola continues to play the supportive wife, panicking that his kiss with Mandy might be revealed.

But soon his marriage woes are the least of his worries when he faces his verdict in court.

Will Jimmy be leaving the village to go to prison?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.