Sky reveals first look at new comedy starring Danny Dyer as you've never seen him before

Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer has joined the cast of new Sky Original comedy series Mr Bigstuff.

The six-part comedy arrives in the Spring and promises to explore "broken families, fragile masculinity and... carpet sales."

He's starring alongside Ryan Sampson in the new series, where the duo play estranged brothers Glen and Lee. Glen is a carpet sales manager who wants nothing more than to live a mundane life in the Essex suburbs, but when his older brother Lee arrives on the scene, chaos soon follows.

Sky has described Lee's arrival as "Danny Dyer style havoc", teasing that he's brought their dad's ashes in a biscuit tin, and that they work together to try and sort out their issues while dealing with moments from their past that come back to haunt them.

Lee needs to navigate life alongside Glen and his fiancée Kirsty (Harriet Webb), which has been described as "a perfectionist, a fantasist and an anarchist all living under the same roof", so nothing could possibly go wrong, could it?

A first-look image from the series sees Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson posing in the carpet shop where Glen works, and it's already very clear these brothers couldn't be much more different.

Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson posing in a carpet shop in Mr Bigstuff. (Image credit: Sky)

The synopsis adds: "Glen and his fiancée Kirsty share a perfect, perfectly mundane life together. Sure, Glen’s got crippling erectile dysfunction and Kirsty has a secret shoplifting habit, but they’re happy. That is until Lee comes crashing into their lives, whilst on the run from a past that’s quickly catching up with him."

Danny Dyer is best known for his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders, a role he said goodbye to in 2022. Following his disappearance, he is assumed dead, following almost a decade of dramatic storylines.

Throughout his years on the Square, Mick learned that his sister Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) was actually his mother, finally married the love of his life Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) before then marrying Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) in shocking scenes.

Following his exit, he hosted the Channel 4 reality series Scared of the Dark and Cheat on Netflix, as well as starring in Channel 5 thriller Heat.

Mr Bigstuff airs on Sky Comedy in Spring 2024.