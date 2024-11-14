Sky TV's new Black Friday deal gets you free Netflix and savings over £150 — if you sign up now

It's one of the most expensive streaming services in the UK, but that means its Black Friday deals are even better. Sky TV has announced its full list of discounts, and most of them will run you up a bargain.

Sky TV remains the best way for UK TV fans to see some of the most talked-about shows each year with House of the Dragon, The Day of the Jackal, True Detective, Sweetpea and newly Dune: Prophecy all reasons to sign up.

The extra Sky TV packages like Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and Sky Kids all give more content that you can't find anywhere else. This all comes at a high price, with the cheapest tier costing you at least £26, but that's why Black Friday is really important.

Black Friday sees all kinds of retailers offer discounts, and streaming deals are some of the best for entertainment fans. In 2024 Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, and Sky is the first streamer to launch its discounts.

So read on to find out what you need to know about the Sky TV discounts, to find a way to save money.

Sky TV deals:

First, let's look at Sky TV's streaming deals (as in, ones that don't include broadband or mobile contracts, and aren't on TVs).

Sky Sky Stream, Sky TV & Netflix: was £26 now £19 at sky.com Price per month for 24-month contract

The 'basic' Sky TV bundle gets you access to the streamer's library, main channels and a streaming box to use it on, with a Netflix ad plan thrown in at no additional cost. £7 off per month is a sizeable saving (more than the cost of that Netflix subscription!) and it equals £168 saved over two years.

Sky Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix & Sky Sports: was £46 now £39 at sky.com Price per month for 24-month contract

Sports fans around the UK treat Sky Sports as the go-to way to enjoy various matches and games, with many channels dedicated to activities like tennis, cricket, F1 and golf. A saving of £7 per month lets you save over £150 over two years, and this package also comes with access to the main Sky TV library as well as a Netflix account and a streaming box to use with your TV.

Sky Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix & Sky Cinema: was £36 now £29 at sky.com Price per month for 24-month contract

The ultimate streaming service for cinephiles is Sky Cinema, which is how many Hollywood movies get released in the UK. With this deal, the Sky Cinema bundle is only £10 per month over the standard bundle, which is basically the price of a cinema ticket for unlimited film streaming.

More Sky TV deals

Sky Sky Glass TVs: at sky.com Sky is offering savings on its Sky Glass smart TVs, which have its own software built in. These are paid for over 48 months at different prices depending on the size, and come with Sky TV and Netflix too. You can also build your own bundle for different sizes of TV.

Sky Sky TV & Broadband: at sky.com Sky offers broadband as well as its TV and hardware offerings, and it's offering some bundles that combine Sky TV, Sky Stream and Netflix with different speeds of Full Fibre internet.

When do the Sky TV Black Friday deals end?

Only some of the Sky TV deals have confirmed end dates; these include the TV deals and the Full Fibre ones.

The end date for these Sky TV deals is Tuesday, December 3, which is the day after Cyber Monday.

With no date provided for the other deals, it's possible that these will end on that date too. However there's always the chance that they could be pulled earlier, or remain later.

Can existing Sky TV customers get these Black Friday deals?

Sky has confirmed that nearly all of its Black Friday deals are only for new customers.

The one exception is on the Sky Glass deals, which doesn't have this stiplation in Sky's Ts&Cs, so you can likely get the TV discount if you're already subscribed to the platform.

Will there be any more Sky TV Black Friday deals?

Sky TV changes its deals on offer quite frequently throughout the year, but that probably won't happen with the Black Friday deals.

The discounts you see above will likely remain in place

Which Sky TV Black Friday deal should you go for?

If you're in doubt, I'd recommend sticking with the default Sky TV bundle which includes Sky Stream, access to the main Sky TV library and the free Netflix account.

Sports fans can go for the Sky Sports bundle — it'll be worth it if you want to watch live games, but certainly won't if you're just curious.

The Sky Cinema bundle is good for movie fans, but most of its offerings are ones that have played in cinemas. So if you like to go for a weekly movie trip, you may have already seen everything it offers.