Sling TV throws in a free Nest Hub if you prepay 3 months
And, well, that's it. You get Sling TV, and a free Nest Hub
Sling TV recenly got deeper integration with The Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max (those would be the former Google Home). And now it's throwing in a free Nest Hub for new subscribers who prepay three months in advance.
The Hub is the smaller (and less expensive) of the two devices, with a 7-inch touchscreen, a speaker befitting its diminuitive stature, and a microphone array so Google Assistant can do all its Google Assistant things.
What the Hub doesn't have is a camera, so you don't neeed to worry about that part should you want to put it in your bedroom.
Sling TV, meanwhile, remains the most popular live-TV streaming service in the United States, with more than 2.6 million subscribers. It can be had for a little as $25 a month with either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue plans. (Or you can get both for $40 a month.) You build out your plan with "extras" from there, adding additional channels for all kinds of things, from news to entertainment to sports.
