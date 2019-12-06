Trending

Sling TV throws in a free Nest Hub if you prepay 3 months

By

And, well, that's it. You get Sling TV, and a free Nest Hub

Sling TV recenly got deeper integration with The Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max (those would be the former Google Home). And now it's throwing in a free Nest Hub for new subscribers who prepay three months in advance.

The Hub is the smaller (and less expensive) of the two devices, with a 7-inch touchscreen, a speaker befitting its diminuitive stature, and a microphone array so Google Assistant can do all its Google Assistant things.

What the Hub doesn't have is a camera, so you don't neeed to worry about that part should you want to put it in your bedroom.

Sling TV, meanwhile, remains the most popular live-TV streaming service in the United States, with more than 2.6 million subscribers. It can be had for a little as $25 a month with either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue plans. (Or you can get both for $40 a month.) You build out your plan with "extras" from there, adding additional channels for all kinds of things, from news to entertainment to sports.

Sling TV & Nest Hub

It's a two-fer!

Prepay Sling TV and get a free Nest Hub

And that pretty much spells it out. Sling TV is the most popular streaming service in the United States. And new subscribers can prepay three months and get a free Nest Hub!