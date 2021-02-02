'Solos' cast announced by Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios have revealed the cast of Solos, their ambitious anthology series slated for release later this year.

The A-list talent assembled here is quite impressive. The eight lead actors are: Oscar winners Anne Hathaway as Leah, Helen Mirren as Peg and Morgan Freeman as Stuart. They will feature alongside Emmy winner Uzo Aduba as Sasha, Nicole Beharie as Nera, Anthony Mackie as Tom, Constance Wu as Jenny, and Dan Stevens as Otto.

Solos was a previously untitled Amazon Studios project that had already been in the works for a long time before the first season was ordered back in October 2020.

Hunters creator David Weil is developing the anthology for Amazon Studios. He said:

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope, and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project”.

Solos is described by Amazon as “a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual. Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster will executive producer the show alongside Weil. David Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson are all confirmed as directors for the first season of Solos.

Solos premieres in late 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.