Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy crossover midseason finale teases 'tragedy'

By now, Shonda Rhimes fans know that whenever the worlds of Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) collide, there’s going to be some heart-wrenching drama ahead. Based on the trailer for the next Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover airing on Thursday, November 10, beginning at 8 pm ET/PT, this new two-hour event will be no different.

In addition to being another crossover event between the two shows, the episodes also serve as the midseason finale, as each goes on a long hiatus until 2023.

Now if you're someone that's curious to know what to expect in the upcoming event, let's start with the promo video. Take a peek below.

As seen, a dangerous lightning storm is headed to Seattle, and as ominously stated in the clip, "... tragedy strikes one of our own." Of course, the trailer offers zero clues as to which character from which series is in danger of being on the receiving end of such tragedy. Looking at the official synopsis for the Station 19 episode titled "Everybody Says Don't," which kicks off the crossover event, it states:

"When a lightning storm crashes a helicopter, the team is drawn away from hosting a fire boot camp for young women, and Natasha calls on Jack to help Vic run the camp instead. As the storm brews outside, things get even more heated inside between Carina and Maya."

The Grey’s Anatomy synopsis for the episode, "Thunderstruck," airing during the second hour of the crossover event reads:

"On the heels of life-changing news, a thunderstorm hits Grey Sloan. The attending surgeons and interns work together to save an injured reporter and family affected by the storm. Meanwhile, a beloved author undergoes a risky surgery, and complications from the storm arise."

Neither description exactly leaves major clues about what’s in store for the Grey Sloan and Station 19 teams. That only leaves us to make guesses about what may occur based on what’s been happening in the shows.

From a Station 19 perspective, Maya’s (Danielle Savre) downward spiral and Jack’s (Grey Damon) inability to pull himself out of this mental funk have been the main focus of the season. Will Station 19 close out 2022 with one or both of the firefighters getting their lives back on track?

On the Grey’s side of things, fans have literally been on Meredith-watch, waiting to see how the veteran doc makes her exit from the series in light of the news Ellen Pompeo is only being featured in eight episodes this season. Now viewers know Meredith’s exit plan lies in her going to Boston to discover a cure for Alzheimer's and to help Zola (Aniela Gumbs) overcome her anxiety attacks. Hopefully the writers aren't amplifying that by adding tragedy to Meredith's experience.

Long story short, you’ll want to make sure you’re tuned into the crossover event to see what happens.

Fans speculating about the Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover event

It looks like show fans on Twitter have been making some predictions about the crossover event. Check out what they’ve been saying.

Am I the only one that thinks “tragedy strikes” is gonna be for Grey’s and not station 19. Somebody on greys is gonna be hurtNovember 4, 2022 See more

stef still hasn't made an appearance on grey’s, ep 6 is the mid season finale, it's also a cross over, things are "getting heated" with then, but there's also a glimmer of hope ???...does something bad happen, but then it brings them back together WHAT DOES THIS MEAN #Station19October 31, 2022 See more

#station19 Watch Dr. Lewis come back for Jack and not Maya Lmao🤦🏽‍♀️🤣 Where’s my clown suit?!🤡😭November 9, 2022 See more

The Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover event airs on Thursday, November 10, beginning at 8 pm ET/PT. It becomes available on Hulu the next day.