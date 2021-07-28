'Strictly' boss reveals Blackpool shock for new series

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be gutted to learn that the show won't be going to its iconic Blackpool home this year.

However, it's not all bad news, as after last year's series was shorter than normal due to Covid, it's been revealed that viewers will have a full-length series to look forward to this time.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will also have the full share of 15 contestants, rather than the reduced 12. And there are even hopes of having a full live studio audience.

We’re in for almost all of the normal glitz and glamour under the sparkling glitter ball this year too as the themed weeks will also be making their comeback, including musicals week, movie week, and Halloween week, which was put on hold last year because of Covid restrictions.

However, there will be one key difference, as the dancers will not be waltzing their way for the annual trip to Blackpool, which has had to be axed for the second time, due to the ever-changing Covid situation.

Executive producer Sarah James told The Mirror: “We are all so sad that we won’t be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future.”

A change to the judging panel has also been previously announced as professional dancer Anton Du Beke will be hanging up his dancing shoes and picking up his scoring paddle as he will be replacing Bruno Tonioli, due to travel restrictions stopping Bruno from travelling between the UK and US to judge each version of the show.

There has also been an exciting star-studded line-up rumoured for this year, which will excite fans across the country. Some of the celebrities reported to be potentially taking part are Olly Alexander, Chris Whitty, Maya Jama, and Eddie the Eagle. As well as four new pro dancers, Cameron Lombard, Jowita Przystal, Kai Widdrington, and Nikita Kuzmin set to join the ballroom.