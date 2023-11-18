Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans scream 'FIX!'

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 hit the bouncy dance floor in Blackpool this week!

But though the celeb contestants and the professionals were all eager to take part in the most glittering episode of the show, the fans weren't impressed.

In fact, they were FUMING about what they claim was a FIX from the judges!

So what's the story?

The fans weren't impressed that Angela was still in the competition (Image credit: BBC)

Last week's show saw Angela Rippon face a dance off against fan fave Krishnan Guru Murphy.

The judges chose to save Angela - though head judge Shirley Ballas said she'd have chosen to save Krishnan.

But as soon as Angela took to the dance floor in this week's show - dancing an American Smooth with partner Kai Widdrington - the fans were FURIOUS!

Angela used to present the original Come Dancing show from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom back in the 1970s and 1980s, and the viewers reckon she was deliberately kept in the competition as a nod to her past career. A way of showing that, as presenter Claudia Winkleman said, Angela has come "full circle".

Was this week's show a "fix"? (Image credit: BBC)

But Strictly fans are nothing if not fair, and they weren't happy about what they thought was a "fix"!

They filled social media with complaints about the fact that Krishnan wasn't there to bring his love of Strictly to Blackpool.

Some viewers even complained that Krishnan had been "thrown under the bus" to make sure Angela made it to the 'home of ballroom'!

Has Angela done too many slow dances? (Image credit: BBC)

"Angela is beautiful but we lost Krishnan for that," said one disgruntled fan.

Another viewer said that Krishnan "should have been there". And she added that Angela had, once again, danced a slow number.

How to say everything but you messed up.... Angela is beautiful but we lost Krishnan for that... #StrictlyComeDancingNovember 18, 2023 See more

Yet again Angela gets a slow number , should have been Krishnen there tonight #StrictlyComeDancingNovember 18, 2023 See more

"Well they got what they wanted," complained another viewer. "It's a shame Krishnan left as a result."

Well, they got what they wanted. Angela Rippon in Blackpool. It’s a shame Krishnan left as a result, but at least they could all say “full circle” I guess. Think she’ll be going home this week. #StrictlyNovember 18, 2023 See more

i’m so sad :( i loved angela but krishnan was betterNovember 18, 2023 See more

"I'm so sad," complained another fan, while some viewers got really salty about the whole thing.

"Adam and Krishnan were thrown under the bus for a mediocre American Smooth," said a very annoyed fan.

"Should've been Lauren and Krishnan there this week," complained another. "FIX"

Adam and Krishnan were thrown under the bus for a mediocre American Smooth and the chance for the BBC to say "Hey look - Angela used to present Come Dancing and now she's back again!"#strictlyNovember 18, 2023 See more

Angela R...rubbish...should've been Lauren and Krishnan there not her. FIX. #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancingNovember 18, 2023 See more

Angela and Kai received 28 from the judges, winning a six from Craig Revel Horwood, an eight from Anton Du Beke, and sevens from Motsi Mabuse and Shirley.

Many viewers predicted that Angela will be in the dance off again this week, and that perhaps this week, she won't be saved by the judges.

We don't have long to wait to find out. Strictly Come Dancing continues with tomorrow's results show on BBC One at 7.20pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.