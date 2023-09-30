Strictly Come Dancing 2023 judges at WAR over fan favourite!

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans don't always agree but this evening they were all saying the same thing about head judge Shirley Ballas!

The viewers were united as they took to social media to express their horror at Shirley's comments about fan fave Nigel Harman and his partner Katya Jones, branding her "rude", "salty" and "uppity"!

And it wasn't just the viewers who thought Shirley was being "harsh"!

Fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood was also quick to criticise Shirley for her "picky" comments!

With Motsi Mabuse siding firmly with Craig, is this the beginning of a war between the judges?!

Neither the fans nor the judges were impressed with Shirley (Image credit: BBC)

Nigel and Katya danced the Viennese waltz in tonight's show, to Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez.

They won praise from the fans, who were thrilled with the performance.

Some viewers even tipped Nigel - who is known for his role as Max Cristie in Casualty, as well as playing Dennis Rickman in EastEnders - to be the next James Bond!

@NigelHarmanUK For @007 Calling it now, there's just something about him 😍 @bbcstrictly#nigelharman #strictly #JamesBond #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/EV9iaMBWkpSeptember 30, 2023 See more

But though three of the judges loved the dance, head judge Shirley Ballas pulled out her HARSHEST critique for the week-two performance.

She told Nigel he had made "too many technical errors" and criticised his fleckle! The audacity!

And when the audience booed her "salty" criticism she took things even further, telling them to be quiet and listen so they "might learn something"!

The fans loved Nigel's dance! (Image credit: BBC)

The fans weren't happy with Shirley's attitude, calling her "uppity" and "rude".

They even questioned why she felt the need to be so rude to the audience!

Shirley being a bit uppity tonight. "If you shut up you might learn something!" Really? How rude. #StrictlyComeDancingSeptember 30, 2023 See more

geez why is Shirely so salty? there's no need for that attitude and tone! #StrictlyComeDancingSeptember 30, 2023 See more

Shirley is so rude to the audience#Strictly #StrictlyComeDancingSeptember 30, 2023 See more

And fellow judge Craig wasn't impressed with Shirley's comments either.

He said she was "picky, picky, picky" and fellow judge Motsi Mabuse agreed!

The fans were thrilled with normally critical Craig being nice, and suggested he'd swapped places with Shirley for the evening.

Was Shirley unfair? (Image credit: BBC)

"Craig has turned into the nice one," said one amused viewer, while another suggested the pair had a "Freaky Friday situation" referencing the film (starring Jodie Foster or Lindsay Lohan depending on how old you are!) that sees a mum swap places with her moody teenage daughter!

craig and shirley have had some sort of freaky friday situation happen😭 #StrictlyComeDancingSeptember 30, 2023 See more

Craig has turned into the nice one 😬 #StrictlyComeDancingSeptember 30, 2023 See more

Is this the beginning of a war between the judges?!

We really hope so!

The Strictly Come Dancing results show is on BBC One tomorrow (Sunday) at 7.15pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.