Strictly Come Dancing 2023 marking is 'ridiculous' say fuming fans

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans are FUMING thanks to the "ridiculous" marks given by the judges in this week's show!

Was Layton overmarked? (Image credit: BBC)

Fans took to social media to share their annoyance with the judges' marks, which they claim have been ruining the show, thanks to overmarking and undermarking!

And some fans even ranted the show would be better WITHOUT any judges!

What?!

Angela looked annoyed with her marks (Image credit: BBC)

The show started with a bang, with Layton Williams dancing a jive with his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The energetic jive was declared "outstanding" and "exceptional" by the judges.

But then Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke both gave Layton 8 marks, while Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas awarded him 10s.

I’m mad. Layton and Nikitas jive deserved a 40 - and an 8 from Anton and Criag?! Craig scored Angela’s Charleston higher last week? @LaytonWilliams you SLAYED! And what a bop too #StrictlyComeDancing #StrictlyNovember 4, 2023 See more

But straightaway the fans were fuming. "I'm mad," said one disgruntled viewer.

Another simply said: "An 8?!!!!"

AN 8?!!!!! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Gg10P7yaBkNovember 4, 2023 See more

And they weren't the only couple whose marks attracted the wrath of the Strictly viewers!

Angela's samba was Spanish-themed (Image credit: BBC)

Fans thought Angela Rippon was overmarked, while her namesake Angela Scanlon was undermarked!

Angela R danced a classic waltz to a Nat King Cole number, with her partner Kai Widdrington.

She was given 28 from the judges with Motsi awarding them an 8.

Fans spotted that the former newsreader looked annoyed with the judges' comments and pointed out her middle-of-the-leader-board marks "shows just how inflated scores in general & hers in particular have been".

Meanwhile, Angela Scanlon's Spanish-inspired samba to Ain't It Funny by Jennifer Lopez got a 6 (from Craig) and three 7s.

And fans thought she had been undermarked, slamming the "uneven judging".

I’m really sick of the uneven judging. Angela S could do the best dance of the night and she’d be criticised while others are loved #StrictlyNovember 4, 2023 See more

Angela Rippon looking disappointed after a score of 28, just half-way through the series, really shows just how inflated scores in general & hers in particular have been imo.......... #StrictlyNovember 4, 2023 See more

And fans were also unhappy about the marks given to Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, for their Argentine Tango, even though they received three 8s and one 6 (from Craig, obvs!)

Were the judges too harsh on Bobby and Dianne's dance? (Image credit: BBC)

I'm informing anybody who reads this on here, that I don't even care what the judges have to say anymore!!! I think they are overly harsh on Bobby and Dianne. Bobby CRUSHED that with intensity and scalding heat so *raspberries* to these narky judges #StrictlyNovember 4, 2023 See more

Fans slammed the "inconsistency" of the "ridiculous" marking, comparing it to the controversial VAR system in Premier League football!

The inconsistency of the marking on Strictly is as big an issue as the application of VAR.November 4, 2023 See more

There's a lot of under marking and over marking going on again. #StrictlyNovember 4, 2023 See more

The scoring has been ridiculous this series #StrictlyNovember 4, 2023 See more

And some viewers even suggested the show would be better without any judges at all!

"The judges ruin the show," the fan wrote. "It would be better if the public were in charge."

I record strictly now just so I can fast forward through the judge’s comments, can’t stand Shirley!! But the judges ruin the show!! It would be better if the public were in charge of the votes or get rid of Shirley and bring back @BrunoTonioliNovember 4, 2023 See more

We'll get to see how the leader board changes and if Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola stay at the top, in tomorrow's results show, when Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.