Strictly Come Dancing 2023 marking is 'ridiculous' say fuming fans

By Kerry Barrett
published

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 viewers say this week's show was 'criminal'!

Strictly Come Dancing The judges on week 7
(Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans are FUMING thanks to the "ridiculous" marks given by the judges in this week's show!

Layton and Nikita jive

Was Layton overmarked? (Image credit: BBC)

Fans took to social media to share their annoyance with the judges' marks, which they claim have been ruining the show, thanks to overmarking and undermarking!

And some fans even ranted the show would be better WITHOUT any judges!

What?!

Angela and Kai waltz

Angela looked annoyed with her marks (Image credit: BBC)

The show started with a bang, with Layton Williams dancing a jive with his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The energetic jive was declared "outstanding" and "exceptional" by the judges.

But then Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke both gave Layton 8 marks, while Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas awarded him 10s.

See more

But straightaway the fans were fuming. "I'm mad," said one disgruntled viewer. 

Another simply said: "An 8?!!!!" 

See more

And they weren't the only couple whose marks attracted the wrath of the Strictly viewers!

Angela and Carlos

Angela's samba was Spanish-themed (Image credit: BBC)

Fans thought Angela Rippon was overmarked, while her namesake Angela Scanlon was undermarked!

Angela R danced a classic waltz to a Nat King Cole number, with her partner Kai Widdrington.

She was given 28 from the judges with Motsi awarding them an 8. 

Fans spotted that the former newsreader looked annoyed with the judges' comments and pointed out her middle-of-the-leader-board marks "shows just how inflated scores in general & hers in particular have been".

Meanwhile, Angela Scanlon's Spanish-inspired samba to Ain't It Funny by Jennifer Lopez got a 6 (from Craig) and three 7s. 

And fans thought she had been undermarked, slamming the "uneven judging". 

See more
See more

And fans were also unhappy about the marks given to Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, for their Argentine Tango, even though they received three 8s and one 6 (from Craig, obvs!) 

Bobby and Dianne Argentine Tango

Were the judges too harsh on Bobby and Dianne's dance?  (Image credit: BBC)
See more

Fans slammed the "inconsistency" of the "ridiculous" marking, comparing it to the controversial VAR system in Premier League football!

See more
See more
See more

And some viewers even suggested the show would be better without any judges at all!

"The judges ruin the show," the fan wrote. "It would be better if the public were in charge."

See more

We'll get to see how the leader board changes and if Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola stay at the top, in tomorrow's results show, when Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.

Kerry Barrett
Kerry Barrett
Freelance writer

Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing. 

She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.

Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2. 