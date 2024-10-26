Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Halloween week leaves fans HOWLING!

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 returned to our screens this evening with Halloween week!

Halloween week has become a fan fave every year, with the costume and makeup departments relishing the chance to show off their impressive skills!

And this year was no different! The celebrities and their partners threw themselves into the scary-themed dances and there were some amazing costumes on display.

But there was one costume in particular that left fans HOWLING! With laughter, that is!

"Beyond iconic" (Image credit: BBC)

Professional dancer Carlos Gu doesn't have a celeb partner this year, but that didn't stop him getting involved in the Halloween fun.

And he got all the fans talking when he showed up in the 'Clauditorium' dressed as Claudia herself!

Seeing double! (Image credit: BBC)

CARLOS IS CLAUDIA IM CRYING #strictly pic.twitter.com/kXWesPtYKwOctober 26, 2024

Carlos donned Claudia's trademark black outfit - right down to her lacy tights - and a wig featuring her legendary fringe.

And the fans ADORED it, taking to social media to label it "beyond iconic"!

We couldn't agree more.

Carlos won Halloween! (Image credit: BBC)

Carlos dressed as Claudia. He has won Halloween 2024#StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly pic.twitter.com/f6UOXdwRR5October 26, 2024

"He has won Halloween," one fan announced, while another agreed: "Whatever happens tonight, Carlos is the winner."

Carlos as Claudia is breathtaking and terrifying in equal measure! Best costume ever! #strictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/dmSt131dm4October 26, 2024

What ever happens tonight, Carlos is the winner 😆😆😆 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Mazve0o2CIOctober 26, 2024

Sorry but this is beyond iconic #Strictly pic.twitter.com/YXciEOfp7pOctober 26, 2024

"Best costume ever," declared another thrilled fan.

Halloween week was a big hit with the viewers overall.

Montell and Johannes scooped 35 points for their cha-cha, and Tasha and Aljaz wowed with their samba and won 37 points.

And top of the leaderboard were Sarah and Vito, and Jamie and Michelle.

Even the judges impressed with their villain-themed costumes!

Motsi Mabuse was dressed as Cruella from 101 Dalmations, and head judge Shirley Ballas wowed as Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus.

AND Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood thrilled the fans when they arrived dressed as the scary twins from horror film The Shining!

So who'll be back to dance again next week? We'll find out in tomorrow evening's results show.

