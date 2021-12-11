'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas Special routines revealed

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2021 special is set to air on Christmas Day and is sure to liven up the festivities this year.

The episode is pre-recorded, and is a perfect addition to the BBC's Christmas TV line-up, joining the likes of a Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas special and a Death in Paradise Christmas special. So there's plenty to look forward to!

Speaking about the Strictly special, Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: "I think people love to sit down with a glass of wine on Christmas Day, after eating too much Christmas pudding and watch the magic that Strictly is. They know that this is the final bit of Strictly they’re going to get before it starts again the following year."

The full line-up for the festive dancing competition was recently revealed, and now we know which songs and dances will be performed this Christmas.

'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas Special dances and songs

Mel Giedroyc & Neil will do a Couple’s Choice routine to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice.

Adrian Chiles & Jowita will American Smooth to White Christmas by Otis Redding

Moira Stuart & Aljaz will Salsa to Santa Claus Is Coming To Town by Justin Bieber

Anne-Marie & Graziano will Cha Cha to Feliz Navidad by Gwen Stefani

Fred Sirieix & Dianne will Quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens

Jay Blades & Luba will Jive to Hooky Street / Only Fools And Horses by John Sullivan / Ronnie Hazlehurst

Before we see this though, there's still the matter of who will win Strictly Come Dancing 2021, as we're moving even closer to the highly anticipated final! This weekend, our four remaining couples will perform two routines each, hoping to impress judges and secure a spot in the final three.

On Saturday night, we'll see John Whaite, Rhys Stephenson, AJ Odudu, and Rose Ayling-Ellis fighting for survival, but sadly one of these celebrities will be going home.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday Dec 11 at 7:05pm, and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.