Strictly Come Dancing fans think Craig Revel Horwood has lost something important

Strictly Come Dancing fans are concerned judge Craig Revel Horwood has lost something important.

His 10 paddle!

It's not been seen yet this series and this week was no different.

Though Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola won top scores from the other three judges - Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke - Craig's 10 paddle stayed firmly stashed underneath his desk.

And the fans were fuming!

They took to social media demanding to know where Craig's 10 paddle has gone!

Poor Fleur was feeling nervous after being in the dance off last week for the second time in a row.

So this week, the stakes were high for Fleur and Vito.

They were dancing a samba to the classic song Hot, Hot, Hot originally by The Merrymen.

And fortunately, this week the judges loved their routine!

Anton was speechless at the quality of the samba.

And even legendary curmudgeon Craig Revel Horwood was thrilled. He said that if the samba didn't get Fleur and Vito to Blackpool then he didn't know what would.

So far, so good.

But when it came to the scores, Craig's good humour only went so far.

Though the other three judges all awarded Fleur 10s for her steamy samba, Craig only gave her 9.

And the viewers at home weren't impressed!

They took to social media wondering whether Craig had mislaid his 10 paddle, and complaining that Fleur had been undermarked.

Fleur's dance was undermarked. Get yer 10 out #Craig (oerr!) #Strictly

Did Craig lose his 10 paddle? Fleur deserved a full house of 10's for that dance!! #Strictly

Has someone hidden Craig's 10 paddle?!?! #Strictly #fleur #Vito

And one frustrated fan even wondered what lengths Fleur would have to go to in order to win a 10 from Craig

Fleur could have single handedly ended the war in Ukraine and still only got a 9 from Craig #Strictly

Will we see Craig's 10 paddle when Strictly hits Blackpool next week? Let's hope so!