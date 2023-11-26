Strictly Come Dancing fans want one star to move on 'IMMEDIATELY'!

Strictly Come Dancing fans are known for their passionate support of the celebrity contestants and their professional partners.

And it's no secret that being part of Strictly has catapulted its stars to whole new levels of fame, and revealed new strings to their bows!

But usually those new ventures are somehow linked to their previous careers or Strictly itself. The professionals' theatre tours, perhaps, winner Alesha Dixon joining the judging panel, or Zoe Ball - and now Fleur East - presenting It Takes Two.

This week, though, one of the professionals revealed a passion that had Strictly fans begging for him to change career completely!

Vito shared his passion for pasta! (Image credit: BBC)

Italian dancer Vito Coppola has been spending time during the week with the family of his celeb partner - former Corrie star Ellie Leach.

He's been hanging out in her family home with her mum and dad, and joining the family for dinner.

Claudia couldn't stop laughing as Vito described his pasta (Image credit: BBC)

When it was revealed that Vito and Ellie had been saved and will be back to dance in musicals week, they joined Claudia Winkleman on the sofa to chat.

And Vito shared that he's been enjoying swapping recipes with Ellie's family. He said they've been teaching him how to make mashed potato and gravy.

But he was very unimpressed with the family's recipe for tuna mayo pasta.

"That's not allowed," joked Ellie.

Vito went on to describe how he'd made pasta with prawns and chorizo, delighting Claudia, who couldn't stop laughing.

And the fans loved it too!

They took to social media to demand that Vito changes his profession immediately because they want him to star in his own cookery show!

Give #Vito a cookery show immediately #StrictlyNovember 26, 2023 See more

"OK, someone give Vito is own cookery show!" demanded one fan. With others saying the same thing, and adding: "Immediately!"

OK, someone give Vito his own cookery show! #strictlyNovember 26, 2023 See more

Someone give Vito a cooking programme immediately!!#StrictlyNovember 26, 2023 See more

Sounds like the perfect show for foodie Vito!

But someone else had another idea.

I need a travelogue where Vito takes Claudia to Italy and makes her laugh all the time. Make it happen BBC! #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancingNovember 26, 2023 See more

"I need a travelogue where Vito takes Claudia to Italy and makes her laugh all the time," said one creative viewer.

We're definitely on board with that one!

For now, though, Vito needs to concentrate on next week's show! He and Ellie are through to the quarter finals.

Sadly, presenter Angela Scanlon and her partner Carlos Gu, were sent home after competing in the dance off against West End star Layton Williams and his partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.