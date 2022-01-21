‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro dancer forced to leave tour

'Strictly Come Dancing' pro Nikita Kuzmin won't be doing the 'Strictly' live tour for a while.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, who was partnered with Tilly Ramsay during Strictly Come Dancing 2021, has been forced to back out of the live tour due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Nikita shared the unfortunate news on Instagram, sharing a snap of him and Tilly, with the caption: “So sad to be missing a portion of the Strictly Live Tour, but unfortunately, I tested Positive for COVID-19. Lots of luck to all the amazing Strictly Cast❤️”

He also posted two sad selfies alongside the photo of him and Tilly, holding up 3 positive COVID tests. However, despite the disappointing news, he reassured fans that he would be back as soon as possible, saying, “Will be back as soon as I can :)”

Tilly and Nikita formed a close bond during their time on Strictly and she expressed her gratitude to professional partner Nikita, after they were eliminated from the competition in week 10.

She said, "I'd just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me. From everyone here to backstage, wardrobe, make-up and camera crew. It's just been the most extraordinary time. I found out something about myself that I didn't know I could do, I didn't know I could dance and have fun like this.

“So a massive thank you and, obviously, a huge thank you to Nikita who has guided me out of my shell and has just made this the most amazing experience.”

Nikita and Tilly were eliminated in week 10 of 'Strictly'. (Image credit: BBC1)

In recent Strictly news, it was announced that former EastEnders star Maisie Smith will be replacing AJ Odudu for the live tour, due to AJ still recovering from the injury that forced her to drop out of the series final.

Maisie Smith will be dancing with AJ’s professional partner, Kai Widdrington during the live shows.

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour began last night in Birmingham (Thursday, Jan. 20) before heading to Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Nottingham. The final show in the tour will take place at London’s O2 Arena on February 13. Tickets are available here.