'Strictly Come Dancing' reveals CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson as fifth contestant

Strictly Come Dancing has unveiled its fifth contestant, revealing that TV presenter Rhys Stephenson will be taking to the dancefloor this series. He will join Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu and John Whaite to dance it out for the glitterball trophy, forming the first five celebrities confirmed for this year's competition.

In a statement, Rhys said: “I am BUZZING to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation. I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am READY!”

The exciting news was revealed on CBBC's Newsround programme, as Rhys is well known for his role as a children's TV presenter for the broadcaster. He hosts live from CBBC studio HQ and has worked on programmes such as Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up.

Swapping CBBC mornings for Strictly Saturday nights.

There's been some big changes to Strictly Come Dancing this series, including news that Anton du Beke will be on the judging panel. He will be standing in for regular judge Bruno Tonioli again after previously doing a two-week stint as a stand-in judge for the 2020 series of the competition.

In addition to this, professional dancer Janette Manrara will replace Zoe Ball on It Takes Two, Strictly's spin-off series. She'll be joining regular presenter Rylan Clark-Neal for the 2021 competition, but her replacement on the dancefloor has not yet been confirmed.

With only five celebrities confirmed so far, no doubt fans will be waiting eagerly to find out who else will be taking part in this series. There's been some speculation, with names like Olly Alexander, Tommy Jessop and Josephine Jobert being rumoured after their roles in big TV programmes. But are any of these true? We'll have to wait and see!

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year.