Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke reportedly set to return as judge
Strictly Come Dancing favorite Anton Du Beke is supposedly reprising his judging role for the competition this year.
Strictly Come Dancing icon Anton Du Beke is rumored to be taking his seat on the judging panel once again for this year’s show.
The professional dancer replaced Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli last year due to strict Coronavirus travel restrictions while he was filming in the US.
Although anything is yet to be officially announced, it has been claimed by The Sun that Anton will be returning as a judge this year after Strictly legend Craig Revel Horwood announced the news during his All Balls and Glitter stage show.
Craig reportedly told the publication: “I really love Anton. I think he is fantastic. I think last year he did a great job on Strictly as a judge.
“And we have just found out he is going to do it again this year.”
However, in a chat with the Express, Anton is said to have denied hearing from Strictly bosses.
The Strictly fan-favorite revealed: "The absolute truth is that I don’t know. I haven’t been told. They literally haven’t spoken to me about it. So, whatever you’ve read, it is just a rumor.
“I’m hoping to get a call to say: ‘Look, here you go, come back judging please,’ but we’ll wait and see. I would like to think I’d be on the show in one way or another,” he continued.
"I wouldn’t like to think they would just get rid of me altogether. That would be a bit dramatic to go from dancer to judge to off the show. That would be quite a career path, wouldn’t it?"
Talking to What To Watch last year, Anton gushed that he had immensely enjoyed being a judge on the show and would love to return to the judging role.
“I've enjoyed it enormously, not least because I love not getting voted off! I love watching the couples develop and giving them advice on how they can move forward. If they do a perfect heel turn, I mention it, because then they know it was time well spent in training. I’d love to come back as a judge next year — but that’s for the people upstairs to talk about!”
This news comes after Strictly announced the professional dancers taking to the ballroom for this year's competition.
Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.
