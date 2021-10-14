'Strictly Come Dancing' star Ugo Monye pulls out of Saturday's show due to injury

Ugo has been forced to take a break from Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing star Ugo Monye has announced that he won't be dancing in this weekend's live show due to injury.

The news that Ugo is having to take a temporary break from the dancing competition comes after it was revealed yesterday that Robert Webb is pulling out of the show permanently because of ill health.

Ugo, who is partnered with professional dancer and two-time reigning champion, Oti Mabuse, let fans know that he is suffering from back problems, meaning he needs to take some time out of training and performing to rest and recuperate.

However, he reassured fans that he would be doing everything he could to be back on the dancefloor the following week.

Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show. I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals. Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week! pic.twitter.com/DUxdwXmSHEOctober 14, 2021 See more

The former rugby star told fans on social media: "Unfortunately I'm not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show. I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals.

"Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week! I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment and rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity and fighting fit for next week.

"Gutted Oti and I won't be dancing this weekend but wishing all the other contestants the best of luck and will be cheering them on from home!"

Ugo and Oti danced to a song from the Disney film Moana last week. (Image credit: BBC)

Robert Webb announced his heartbreaking decision to bow out of the show yesterday afternoon.

Robert, who was partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell: “I’m extremely sorry to have to announce that I’m withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health.

Two years ago I had open-heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night on BBC1 at 7pm.