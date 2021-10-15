'Strictly Come Dancing' week 4: songs and dances revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is in full swing, and despite some recent sad news that means some contestants will not be performing in week 4, we still have a great line-up of songs and dances.

This week Robert Webb confirmed he was dropping out of the series meaning that he and partner Dianne Buswell will no longer be competing for the coveted glitterball trophy. He revealed that this was due to health issues following heart surgery.

In addition to this, Ugo Monye has pulled out of week 4 due to an injury, so he and Oti won't be performing either. He revealed: "Unfortunately I'm not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show. I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals.

"Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week! I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment and rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity and fighting fit for next week."

There are still eleven couples performing this weekend though, so let's find out what everyone will be dancing to!

Ugo won't be dancing this weekend due to a back injury. (Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing week 4 songs and dances

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones will be dancing the Argentine Tango to Tango in the Night by Fleetwood Mac.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will be dancing the Samba to Don't Go Yet by Camila Cabello.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova will perform the Cha Cha Cha to U Can't Touch This/Superfreak by MC Hammer/Rick James.

Greg Wise and Karen Hauer will be doing the Samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will dance the American Smooth to I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) by George Michael and Aretha Franklin.

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima are dancing the Waltz to Hero by Mariah Carey.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will dance the Salsa to Butter by BTS.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will Cha Cha Cha to Raspberry Beret by Prince.

Sara Davies and Aljaz Škorjanec are doing a Tango to Por Una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin will dance Paso Doble to Diablo Rojo by Rodrigo y Gabriela.

And finally, Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden are dancing the Foxtrot to Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra.

Last week, Katie McGlynn and partner Gorka Marquez were eliminated from the competition after the judges decided to save Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday 16th October at 7pm. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.