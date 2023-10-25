Strictly's Tess Daly reveals the worst place she's ever lived (and it's a surprise!)
Strictly host nowadays lives in a nice house in the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire with Vernon and their two daughters
Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has revealed the worst place she's ever lived is a place in Barcelona in Spain.
You can probably imagine many worse places to live, but Tess recalls having a bleak experience in the city before she found fame.
At the time she was a struggling model and a long way from the famous star she’d later become. Indeed Tess was so poor she said that she had to split a chocolate bar with a mate for a Friday night treat.
She told The Times: "I lived in a pension in Barcelona when I’d just started modelling. I was sharing with another model from my agency. We were so poor we would share a Twix on a Friday night. There were ladies of the night downstairs in the doorway conducting their business.
"There was a guy who would run down the corridor shouting and banging on doors at all hours of the night. It didn’t feel safe. I realised very early on that if you want your own Twix you’ll have to pay for it. If you haven’t got much, you work hard to get what you want. I’m grateful that I had that fire in my belly.”
A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)
A photo posted by on
Now, Tess lives in the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire with her husband, TV presenter Vernon Kay, and their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.
And it sounds a million miles away from her time in Spain. Describing it, she said: "It’s a very pretty 1930s house. Wherever we could we opened it up. I’ve knocked down walls and put glass partitions between rooms in their place to add light, and I’ve put in more windows and skylights. We’re a little bit deprived of light in this country.”
Meanwhile, the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Halloween Special is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 28 October from 6.40 pm.
Strictly Halloween Week Song and Dance List
Adam and Luba — American Smooth to "Magic Moments" by Perry Como
Annabel and Johannes — Tango to "Need U Tonight" by INXS
Angela R and Kai — Charleston to "Murder She Wrote" (TV Theme)
Angela S and Carlos — Paso Doble to "BLACK swan SWAN lake" by District 78
Bobby and Dianne — Cha Cha to "Come-On-A-My-House" by Della Reese
Ellie and Vito — Salsa to "Murder On The Dancefloor" by Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Krishnan and Lauren — Viennese Waltz to "Kiss From A Rose" by Seal
Layton and Nikita — Tango to "Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo
Nigel and Katya — Cha Cha to "I Was Made For Lovin’ You" by KISS
Zara and Graziano — Charleston to "Jeepers Creepers" by Al Donahue and his Orchestra.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!