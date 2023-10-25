Strictly's Tess Daly reveals the worst place she's ever lived (and it's a surprise!)

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has revealed the worst place she's ever lived is a place in Barcelona in Spain.

You can probably imagine many worse places to live, but Tess recalls having a bleak experience in the city before she found fame.

At the time she was a struggling model and a long way from the famous star she’d later become. Indeed Tess was so poor she said that she had to split a chocolate bar with a mate for a Friday night treat.

She told The Times: "I lived in a pension in Barcelona when I’d just started modelling. I was sharing with another model from my agency. We were so poor we would share a Twix on a Friday night. There were ladies of the night downstairs in the doorway conducting their business.

"There was a guy who would run down the corridor shouting and banging on doors at all hours of the night. It didn’t feel safe. I realised very early on that if you want your own Twix you’ll have to pay for it. If you haven’t got much, you work hard to get what you want. I’m grateful that I had that fire in my belly.”

Now, Tess lives in the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire with her husband, TV presenter Vernon Kay, and their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

And it sounds a million miles away from her time in Spain. Describing it, she said: "It’s a very pretty 1930s house. Wherever we could we opened it up. I’ve knocked down walls and put glass partitions between rooms in their place to add light, and I’ve put in more windows and skylights. We’re a little bit deprived of light in this country.”

Meanwhile, the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Halloween Special is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 28 October from 6.40 pm.

Strictly Halloween Week Song and Dance List

Adam and Luba — American Smooth to "Magic Moments" by Perry Como

Annabel and Johannes — Tango to "Need U Tonight" by INXS

Angela R and Kai — Charleston to "Murder She Wrote" (TV Theme)

Angela S and Carlos — Paso Doble to "BLACK swan SWAN lake" by District 78

Bobby and Dianne — Cha Cha to "Come-On-A-My-House" by Della Reese

Ellie and Vito — Salsa to "Murder On The Dancefloor" by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Krishnan and Lauren — Viennese Waltz to "Kiss From A Rose" by Seal

Layton and Nikita — Tango to "Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo

Nigel and Katya — Cha Cha to "I Was Made For Lovin’ You" by KISS

Zara and Graziano — Charleston to "Jeepers Creepers" by Al Donahue and his Orchestra.