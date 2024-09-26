Superman/Christopher Reeves doc with 100% RT score is flying back to movie theaters very soon

Superman returns! Or in this case, the critically acclaimed documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story about the life of iconic Superman actor Christopher Reeve is, as Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that following a special two-day run in movie theaters, Super/Man is returning to movie theaters across North America on October 11.

Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story chronicles Reeve's life, from his rise to stardom as the caped superhero, the struggles following a horse riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down to becoming an activist and inspirational leader in the fight for disability rights. In addition to featuring interviews from Reeve's Hollywood friends, it also features the first extended interviews with Reeves' children. To date, the movie has a perfect 100% "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

After initially premiering at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival back in January, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, was turned into a special event screening with Fathom, where the doc screened on two days, September 21 and September 25, in theaters across the country. Now the movie will play every day in theaters for an extended run. For those not in the US, the movie is already starting to be released in movie theaters; in the UK it is expected to play in cinemas starting November 1.

"Together with our partners at DC Studios, HBO and CNN, we've been absolutely thrilled with the reception this extraordinary film has received at festivals and early screenings so far," said Jeff Goldstein, president, Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution said in a press release. "The documentary that Ian, Peter and the Reeve family have created is not only full of hope, heart and inspiration, but it's a true cinematic experience, and we couldn't wait to ensure that audiences everywhere are given ample opportunity to see Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story on the big screen."

Superman has continued to be a big screen icon over the years, both big and small, including the currently running TV series Superman & Lois (season 4 coming soon) and the upcoming big screen reimagination of Superman from James Gunn. Still, for many, Reeve is the first person they think of when they think of Superman, having starred in four movies as the son of Krypton in the 1970s and 80s.

It is not clear at this time how long Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is going to have this extended run in movie theaters, or where it will pop up next after it ends. With HBO and CNN involved in the movie, it could play on one or both of the cable networks, as well as eventually make its way to Max, but all of that is TBD.

Tickets to see Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story are now on sale online. Watch the trailer for the doc right here:

