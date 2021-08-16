Tabitha Byron joins ‘EastEnders’ as Janine Butcher’s daughter, Scarlett

EastEnders is welcoming young talent Tabitha Byron to play Scarlett Moon, daughter of the infamous Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and villain Michael Moon (Steve John Shepherd).

Tabitha’s talents span across TV, film and theatre, where she has starred in CBBC’s Hetty Feather, The Third Day featuring Jude Law, and she made her West End debut in Cat On A Hot Tin Roof which she performed at the Apollo Theatre when she was just six years old.

She has also been in Steven McQueen’s BBC1 drama Small Axe and in the BFI/BBC feature film Sweetheart.

Tabitha has even been an interviewer for Disney Channel and Marvel and has interviewed stars such as Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Zoe Saldana.

Scarlett's mum Janine Butcher, headed off to Paris in 2014 to pick Scarlett up. Her location has been unknown ever since, but now they are both making their return.

On her return as Janine, Charlie told the BBC that: “I am beyond excited to be slipping back into Janine’s shoes and returning to the square. The time feels right, and I can’t wait to find out what she’s been up to for the last seven years! She is and always has been SO much fun to play. Feels a bit like coming home. It’s good to be back.”

Janine’s time in Walford was certainly a turbulent one, with her manipulative and chaotic relationships and intense feuds with other Walford residents, she has been on the forefront of some explosive storylines.

The most memorable of Janine's storylines include pushing her husband Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) off a cliff on New Year’s Day 2004 and also delivering the fatal blow to her psychopath husband and father to Scarlett, Michael Moon, killing him after he was stabbed by Alice Branning (Jasmyn Banks).

Her shocking scandals have made her one of the most iconic characters in EastEnders and with her and her daughter’s grand return, there is sure to be trouble that follows closely behind.

Most recently Charlie has been causing waves with her thrilling four-part Channel 5 drama Lie With Me, which was met by rave reviews from fans.

