Temptation Island fans rooting for Marisela to end things with Chris

With every season of Temptation Island, it's not uncommon for fans to find couples that they rally behind and hope make it over the course of this social experiment. However, as it pertains to Temptation Island season 5, it seems as if viewers are championing for a few castmates to break up with their partners.

We already mentioned that Vanessa Valente rubbed viewers the wrong way in the season premiere, with many of them advocating for Roberto Maldonado to find love with someone else. Unfortunately with each episode that goes by, that's a trend that continues to pick up steam.

However, their unpopular romance seems to rival that of Marisela Figueroa and Chris Wells. The Temptation Island audience started to dislike the pair as a couple in the season 5 premiere. As Chris was engaged in a conversation with some of the island's single women, he dropped the bombshell that Marisela had an attraction to other women.

What makes the revelation problematic is that Marisela felt her partner had overshared her personal business with strangers, and her own family wasn't quite aware of her sexual fluidity. To add insult to injury, knowing that his talking about her sexuality on camera was uncomfortable for Marisela, he repeated the information further. Viewers have been simply livid with Chris ever since, feeling he betrayed his girlfriend of two years.

Beyond this "betrayal," it seems like show fans are also in support of Marisela and Chris splitting due to their individual responses to the Temptation Island process. Chris has taken to the process and enjoyed getting to know the single women on his side of the island, Marisela has been a little more reserved in exploring connections with other men. In fact, at the men's bonfire in episode 3, which aired on June 28, Chris was shown a video of Marisela tearfully expressing her appreciation for having some alone time. Naturally, viewers applauded Marisela for her emotional rawness and for valuing alone time.

While we can't predict the future, we have a feeling that as the season 5 episodes continue air, fans will continue to stand firm in their position that the couple should break up.

Fans want Temptation Island’s Marisela to break up with Chris

Take a look at just a few tweets we found from Temptation Island viewers voicing their frustration with the Marisela/Chris relationship.

#TemptationIsland -Chris 🚩Not it! So many 🚩🚩🚩 -Marisela 🙏🙏🙏 You are amazing!!! Stay strong!! 🙌🙌🙌-Mark you better have that counseling certificate! 😭June 29, 2023 See more

It only took one episode of #TemptationIsland to decide Marisela needs to leave Chris. I will stand firm on this one.June 23, 2023 See more

marisela needing that alone time and not knowing how to communicate and just isolating herself… i felt that. #TemptationIslandJune 29, 2023 See more

This is a rough season. Usually I'm rooting for at least one couple to make it but this time all I want is for Roberto and Marisela to break free from their relationships and for Kaitlin and Hall to get real and split up #TemptationIslandJune 29, 2023 See more

Marisela need to leave that man. Outing her was an accident and just came out? Gross vile man #TemptationIslandJune 23, 2023 See more

New episodes of Temptation Island season 5 air live on the USA Network on Wednesdays. The episodes become available the next day on Peacock.