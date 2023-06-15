Temptation Island's Vanessa is already aggravating fans after season 5 premiere

As Temptation Island season 5 made its return to TV, longtime fans of the show wondered how the added curveball of the "temptation light" would shake things up for the new couples. It already causes anxiety for the pairs to think about their respective partners being around attractive singles on a beautiful island, but having the light go off every time someone succumbs to temptation and cheats has to be absolutely nerve-racking.

Even with this new plot twist and the fact Christopher said the quote of the night when he called himself a "respectable whore," all eyes were on Vanessa in the Temptation Island season 5 premiere.

Vanessa and her boyfriend Roberto joined the island trying to test the strength of their relationship while working on their current problems. The biggest issue they face stems from their 10-year age gap and Roberto consistently feeling as if Vanessa questions his maturity. His point of view was quickly understood by the audience in the first 30 minutes of the episode.

Case and point, when host Mark L. Walberg met with all the couples outside and it started to rain, Vanessa began grumbling. Roberto gently whispered to her, "You're the only one complaining right now." In response, she disrespectfully tells him, "Shut the hell up."

The conversation about the rain didn't end there. The couple snuck away into the kitchen and commenced to making a mountain out of a molehill. She felt he embarrassed her and didn't have her back, while he felt the way she voiced her frustrations was actually embarrassing. Their heated exchange ended with Vanessa telling Roberto to go take a flying leap (more colorful adult language was used, but we won't repeat it here).

Eventually, the two made up after Roberto apologized and they exchanged "I love yous."

Then as the couples and the singles united for a mixer, Vanessa watched Roberto with eagle eyes, looking on as various single women approached him to talk. She made snide remarks from a distance, which made it clear she didn't love seeing her boyfriend flirt or have women flirt with him, which in all honesty is fair.

As Roberto and Vanessa prepare to live on separate parts of the island with other women and men tempting them, time will tell if this pair will wind up ending season 5 together.

Viewers share their thoughts on Temptation Island's Vanessa

We attempted to list some of the more lenient tweets about Vanessa below. We also included some tweets people shot off about the whole "respectable whore" comment.

The girl who was complaining that her 24 year old boyfriend is immature is yelling at him in the kitchen for saying not to overact at the rain. Lol.#TemptationIslandJune 15, 2023 See more

#TemptationIsland Look if Roberto cheats on Vanessa... pic.twitter.com/azW4k29rxmJune 15, 2023 See more

Vanessa is VERY high maintenance. #TemptationIslandJune 15, 2023 See more

10 year age difference and coming on temptation island… that’s not gonna work #TemptationIslandJune 15, 2023 See more

Yeahhh Vanessa on temptation island already pissing me off.June 15, 2023 See more

A “respectable whore”… oh my #TemptationIsland pic.twitter.com/VIkFZzp23nJune 15, 2023 See more

When you’re a respectable whore #TemptationIsland pic.twitter.com/f1L1diFIvNJune 15, 2023 See more

Temptation Island season 5 continues to air on Wednesdays on the USA Network. New episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.