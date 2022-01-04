'The Apprentice' series 16 candidates revealed including a former Irish rugby pro, an RAF instructor, and more

The Apprentice 2022 - the sixteen new contestants are all keen to impress Lord Alan Sugar.

The Apprentice returns this week for another round of grueling business challenges, and the BBC has finally revealed the 16 entrepreneurs who are set to take part in the latest series.

Once again, these ambitious new professionals will all be vying for the chance to secure a life-changing £250,000 investment in their business from Lord Alan Sugar.

As ever, the entrepreneurs come from a range of different business backgrounds, including everything from sales and marketing to the world of professional rugby and the RAF!

Here are just a few of the hopefuls looking to become Lord Sugar's latest business partner in The Apprentice 2022. Will any of them be our winners?

Conor Gilsenan

Conor Gilsenan is a former rugby star. (Image credit: BBC)

Conor is a 28-year-old sales executive, but you might also recognize him from the rugby pitch.

He was a member of the Ireland U18 and U20 rugby union teams and was part of the London Irish squad until he retired for medical reasons in August 2020.

He says "I'm going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom, I'm going to get it done, and I'm going to be Lord Sugar's perfect business partner."

Sophie Wilding

Sophie Wilding has a boutique cocktail bar. (Image credit: BBC)

32-year-old hospitality business owner Sophie has big renovations plans for her boutique cocktail bar in Cheltenham.

Sophie describes herself as magical and enchanting, has witch school qualifications under her belt, and is determined to make her mark in the competition, stating: "Failure is not an option, winning is part of my DNA".

Aaron Willis

Aaron is a RAF Flight Operations Instructor. (Image credit: BBC)

Aaron is a 38-year-old RAF Flight Operations Instructor who has plans to start his own security business. He's served in the RAF for 12 years and has previously worked as a milkman, butcher and horseman; now, he's a salesman who is "hungry for success".

Aaron said "My strongest point is that I can sell, to anybody and I think that's the reason why my business will be a success, because people will buy from me."

Kathryn Burn

Kathryn owns an online pyjama business. (Image credit: BBC)

29-year-old Kathryn is a business owner from Swindon. She's worked in a range of jobs including being a mortgage advisor and events manager but now has big plans for her online pyjama business.

She believes her PJs will one day be "worn by everyone" and has described herself as ambitious, kind and often "savage". Kathryn has made it clear she's put herself forward to win, and isn't in The Apprentice to make friends.

Harry Mahmood

Harry plans to expand his bath bomb business. (Image credit: BBC)

Harry is a 35-year-old regional operations manager from the West Midlands who has entered The Apprentice to try and secure investment to grow his bath bomb business and hopes to work with Lord Sugar to become "the bad boys of the bath bomb world together".

The Apprentice series 16 starts at 9 pm on Thursday, Jan. 6 on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

