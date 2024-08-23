The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 26: it was Luna all along?

Steffy witnessed something shocking, and now it has put her life in danger. But it's the person behind the chaos that's the most shocking of all. Let's look at the preview of The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of August 26.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) left her purse at Bill's (Don Diamont) house in the August 22 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful and when she went back to retrieve it, she witnessed a shocking sight: Luna (Lisa Yamada) kissed Bill after telling him why he was such a great guy.

Now, Steffy was about to leave town to have some alone time after Finn (Tanner Novlan) revealed that Hope (Annika Noelle) kissed him. She decides to confront Luna (which is not a great idea) and Luna ends up dosing her with the same drugs she killed Tom and Hollis with, albeit a smaller amount so she's not dead.

Take a look at the preview of what's coming next week to The Bold and the Beautiful:

Next week episodes, The plot thickens #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/dpBoY1n8ZOAugust 23, 2024

The timing of this whole thing is absolutely horrible for Finn (Tanner Novlan). Steffy told him she was leaving to take some time to think about what happened with Hope. But clearly, he knows she's not taking time, she's actually missing.

There's also the issue of Deacon (Sean Kanan), Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Katie (Heather Tom) believing that the danger has passed because Poppy (Romy Park) has been arrested. (Also, since when does Katie hang out with Sheila, unless they have some trauma bonding going on.) Their guards are down, but little do they know the danger is still present and it's the last person they'd ever expect.

And then there's Bill. He's in the preview talking to Poppy while she's in jail. Poppy keeps insisting that she didn't do anything wrong, and now we have to believe her because we know about Luna. But the big question is whether or not Bill will believe her. If he puts his money and influence to work, he can probably prove that Poppy is innocent. The problem is that he has to be able to trust Poppy, and she's already shown that she's not trustworthy.

In the meantime, I'm going to be trying to figure out where Luna went wrong. None of this makes sense, but in a strange way, it makes all the sense in the world.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.