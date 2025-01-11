The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of January 13: who's your daddy part 2

There's a lot going on as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) returns to Forrester Creations and Li (Naomi Matsuda) confronts Poppy (Romy Park) about Luna (Lisa Yamada). Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of January 13.

You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of January 13 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

There's no question that Steffy's presence at Forrester Creations will raise a few eyebrows. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are shocked to think she wants to return. Surprisingly, it might be Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) who ends up championing the whole idea because it could mean a way to get back to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). And by the end of the week, Brooke will be having words with Taylor (Rebecca Budig) about moving in on her man.

Though they don't know Luna is with Bill (Don Diamont), she is at the forefront of Li and Poppy's minds as Li discovers that Poppy slept with her husband. That means Jack Finnegan (Ted King) could be Luna's father. The sisters were doing well in the aftermath of Luna's arrest, but this latest development could be the straw that breaks the camel's back for their relationship.

Of course, neither Li nor Poppy realize that Luna isn't serving her time in prison. She's living in the lap of luxury at Bill's house after he rescued her from an uncertain future behind bars. Now that she's on house arrest, Bill expects Luna to live by his rules and it looks like the first rule of order is understanding more about how she killed Tom and Hollis. So far we don't know why Bill wants the details, but we have to think he has his reasons.

One thing's for sure: this is going to be another wild week on The Bold and the Beautiful!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.