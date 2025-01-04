The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of January 6: A new face at Forrester
Who's the newest face around Forrester Creations?
There's a new face around Forrester Creations this week while Electra expresses gratitude for Will. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of January 6.
After he saved her life, Electra (Laneya Grace) has a chance to meet Bill (Don Diamont) and express gratitude for his son after Will (Crew Morrow) saved her life. But it looks like Luna (Lisa Yamada) might have some thoughts about Bill's handsome son....
Take a look at the preview of what's coming up for the week of January 6 on The Bold and the Beautiful:
Daphne (Murielle Hilaire), the newcomer to Forrester Creations, arrives from France to help create a signature scent for the fashion house. While she's there at Carter's (Lawrence Saint-Victor) invitation, Soaps She Knows reports that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is the one calling the shots. With an insider in the company, Steffy will be able to make things difficult for Carter and Hope (Annika Noelle).
Speaking of Steffy, it looks like she's trying to convince Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Eric (John McCook) that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is trying to fool Ridge again. Ridge doesn't look convinced. After talking to Brooke, it's reasonable to think that he's considering what she told him about how she took the CEO position to eventually return Forrester Creations back to him. However, it doesn't look like anyone else is interested in what Brooke has to say.
Lastly, we see Bill meeting his son's new girlfriend. He's genuinely happy to meet her, and Electra is even happier to have a hero in her savior, Will. However, the pretty picture is tainted by a secretive interloper in Luna, who's hidden away. Though she's not supposed to let anyone know she's at Bill's house, that doesn't mean she can't watch what's going on and it looks like she has some ideas about Bill's son and his son's new girlfriend.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
