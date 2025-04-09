The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of April 7-11: Liam wakes up

We're keeping track of what's happening on The Bold and the Beautiful and there's a lot to unpack. Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace) get closer while Luna (Lisa Yamada) expresses her frustration that Will would choose Electra over her. Meanwhile, speaking of rivalries, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) have an awkward confrontation while things get physical with Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for April 7-11.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 7:

Monday, April 7

"Steffy worries about Liam after his accident."

Tuesday, April 8

"The argument between Deacon and Carter comes to blows."

Wednesday, April 9

"Finn confronts Bill about getting Luna out of jail. Sheila accepts Luna as her granddaughter."

Thursday, April 10

"Grace and Finn discuss Liam's medical condition. Daphne attempts to persuade Carter that his relationship with Hope is over and that he should move on."

Friday, April 11

"Taylor finds Brooke in a state of seduction, clearly meant for Ridge. Electra and Will discuss the next steps in their relationship as Sheila and Luna plot against them."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 31 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 31

"Luna makes a play for Will. Deacon gives Sheila an ultimatum."

Tuesday, April 1

"Luna and Sheila conspire over Will Spencer. Finn struggles with the agreement he and Steffy made about Luna."

Wednesday, April 2

"Hope expresses the hurt that Brooke and Carter have sold her out. Electra holds her own as she tells Luna to stay away from Will."

Thursday, April 3

"Bill pushes an angry Liam to his limit. Deacon makes Hope an offer."

Friday, April 4

"Brooke asks a favor of Ridge. Steffy decides to confront Bill about Liam."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.