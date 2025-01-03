The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 3, 2025: Brooke explains

Brooke finally has a chance to explain her CEO role to Ridge in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 3, 2025.

We wrap up the first week of 2025 in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) share lunch. Steffy comments that Taylor is “glowing” after spending so much time with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Ridge, in the meantime, is at his father’s house. He tells Eric (John McCook) that their lawyers have hit another wall fighting the LLC. Eric is fed up with news about Carter, whom he considers to be a criminal. Ridge says it’s equally criminal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) took over as CEO.

Brooke, Hope (Annika Noelle), Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Katie (Heather Tom) and Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) are shocked to learn that Remy (Christian Weissman) was behind the deepfakes. Will (Crew Morrow) listens as Electra (Laneya Grace) explains what happened. Will says Remy has been obsessed with her for a long time. They can’t believe Electra almost died, but Electra gives Will a smile and says he saved her. Ivy is so glad her niece is ok. Electra was upset about the photos but it’s even worse that it was Remy behind them. Carter says it’s so messed up that he made the deepfakes while Katie and Brook apologize for firing her. Electra says she understands why they did it. Will vows that Remy will never hurt her again.

Eric can tell Ridge is “disillusioned” with Brooke. Ridge is furious about what Brooke did to their family, and to Eric specifically. Eric is confident that the Forresters will come back, but he admits he’s upset that Brooke would do that. Ridge isn’t sure he can ever heal from what Brooke did; he says she keeps doing these things to him. Eric points out that Taylor would never do anything like that, and then he asks Ridge where things stand with Taylor.

Steffy reminds her mother about how good she’s always been with Ridge, urging her mother to be open to the idea of being with Ridge again. She thinks Ridge is her person. Taylor admits it has been nice to reconnect with Ridge, but she knows Brooke is still around and she always interferes.

Hope and Ivy agree that seeing isn’t believing anymore when it comes to images. Brooke and Katie know they acted in a way that made things worse for Electra. Electra is overjoyed to learn she’s got her job back. Brooke is glad Electra is ok, but she has to hurry off to a meeting.

Taylor is worried that Brooke will do something to get Ridge’s attention back, but Steffy dismisses it as Brooke being Brooke. Taylor jokes that Steffy sounds like her grandmother with the way she’s talking about Brooke. She doesn’t know what Brooke’s next move will be, but she’s sure Brooke will try to win Ridge back.

Eric recalls how Steffy made it sound like Ridge and Taylor were back together already. He knows they’ve been close recently. Eric asks if this could really be the end for him and Brooke. Brooke walks in at that moment. She says she knows they’re upset with her, but once they hear her out it will change everything for them.

Electra is so glad to be back to work. Carter gives her the day off after all she’s been through. Ivy tells her to start living the life she deserves. Hope and Carter praise Will for coming through for Electra, who once again calls him her hero.

Steffy understands why Taylor would be cautious of Brooke, but she thinks things will be different this time after her betrayal. Taylor knows Eric is upset at Brooke, too, and she says their anger is justified. But she points out that after all Brooke has done, she’s still around and she wouldn’t be surprised if Brooke is currently plotting right now.

After Eric leaves, Ridge unloads on Brooke again. She says she doesn’t like to see Ridge upset and hurt, but she’s also hurt after seeing Taylor. Ridge tells her not to speak of Taylor, so she pivots and says she did it all to get the company back for his family. He doesn’t look convinced.

Later, Will asks if Electra is ok. She admits seeing the photos was so hard, but then she realized it was Remy all along. She feels like she should have known what was going on, but Will points out that he made it seem like it was a coincidence and she was the victim in all of this. He’s glad Remy will be punished for it. Will and Electra reminisce about what happened in a flashback. She’s so glad he got there when he did, and they’re glad Remy was arrested. Electra asks how Will knew the photos weren’t real. Will says he knew Electra would never do something like that, even though they fooled Brooke and Katie. All he knows is he can’t lose her.

Steffy knows her mother is worried about Brooke, but she says she doesn’t need to worry because Ridge will never go back to her.

Ridge doesn’t understand what Brooke is talking about. He saw the video. She tried to explain the other night, but Ridge never got to hear the whole story. She explains that she needed to take the position to get close to Carter and have access to the company, eventually changing the paperwork to make Ridge the manager of the LLC. She doesn’t support what Hope and Carter did and she’s doing it all because she loves Ridge. She reminds Ridge of Rome and what he saw through the keyhole — did he see his Logan? A flashback plays of Ridge and Brooke kissing in Rome. “We can endure anything,” she says. “I am still your Logan.” She begs him not to go back to Taylor and to not give up on their destiny.