The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill finds a clue?

Does Bill find the clue that Finn needs to prove that Steffy is in danger on The Bold and the Beautiful?

In the August 30 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Finn (Tanner Novlan) heads to Bill’s (Don Diamont) house to talk to him. Finn knows that Bill and Liam (Scott Clifton) are the last ones to talk to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) before she disappeared and he’s hoping Bill might be able to shed some light on the situation.

Finn doesn’t realize that his cousin, Luna (Lisa Yamada), is at the Spencer Estate and he’s stunned when he finds her there. At first, she doesn’t know Finn is talking to Bill so she comes down the stairs to ask if Bill would go swimming with her. Then, upon finding Finn, she ends up asking Bill to help fix her television. Bill goes upstairs with her, leaving Finn alone. He tries calling Steffy again, to no avail.

We know that Steffy left her phone at Bill’s house after discovering that Luna kissed Bill. Everyone has been trying to call Steffy, from RJ (Joshua Hoffman) to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to Finn, and she’s not answering. But when he calls the phone, it doesn’t ring. This suggests that it has been moved from the table by the front door.

In the B&B spoilers for the week of September 2, it is revealed that Bill finds a clue that helps prove Steffy is missing. What if Bill finds Steffy’s phone? We’ll up the ante — what if Bill finds the phone in Luna’s room after helping her with the television? (Imagine him hearing a feeble beep from a missed call, leading him to pick it up)

Surely, the discovery of the phone would be a key piece of the puzzle. It explains why Steffy hasn’t been in touch at all for several days. And it also draws a connection between Steffy and Luna.

Now, we’re guessing that Luna will claim that she thought Steffy’s phone was her phone by mistake. She’ll claim that she didn’t know it wasn’t hers. This won’t stand, of course. Any twenty something like Luna will know her phone from someone else’s, even if they look the same. And the fact that the phone has been blowing up for days will also lead to questions.

Like Tom’s backpack, Steffy’s phone is the smoking gun. If Bill ends up finding the phone, it will be proof that Steffy is in danger and suddenly everyone will be looking for her. And that means Luna’s plan could be unravelling before her eyes.