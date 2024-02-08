The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill hits the brakes?

In the January 7 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam (Scott Clifton) talk about Poppy (Romy Park) over lunch, and Bill seems a bit more reserved than usual. Is he hitting the brakes on his relationship with Poppy?

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 5 , Bill is going to ask Poppy directly about whether or not he’s Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father. He’ll be disappointed, as she’s already told Luna that he isn’t…unless she lies to him. She’s been cagey about Luna’s father and we’re thinking it could be because she may have had an affair with her sister’s husband, making Luna and Finn (Tanner Novlan) siblings.

Bill has been absolutely smitten with Poppy as of late, but while Liam is waxing poetic about their relationship and finding each other after all these years, Bill seems like he’s pulling back just a bit. He has questions, and learning more about Poppy — and Luna — seems to be his focus at the moment.

Since Bill’s no angel, we can’t imagine his interest in Poppy diminishing when he gets the answers he’s looking for. But he might be a bit more guarded until he gets to know her better, especially if he’s entertaining thoughts that she might be the one for him.

We already know that Bill is very protective of Luna after seeing him dispense advice to RJ about taking care of her. He doesn’t have to be her biological father to continue that trend, especially since she’s never had that kind of influence in her life. And if the truth about her paternity comes out, and that she’s actually the product of an affair, Luna will need more support than ever.

But we have some concerns about all of this, too. We know from the spoilers that Poppy’s going to lose her special pills, and her reaction might give Bill cause for alarm. We’re still not even sure what the special pills are or why she keeps them in a mint container. And being involved with someone who may have had an affair with her sister’s husband may not bring the kind of attention Bill wants in his life.

So for now, Bill seems to be in a holding pattern while he’s getting to know Poppy better. He might be pulling back a bit because he loves her so much that he’s trying to protect himself from being hurt. In any case, he’s about to learn more about her and we have a feeling that this will chart the course for whatever comes next.