The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke BETRAYS Hope's trust?

Remember those secrets? Well, they’re all coming out into the open and needless to say everyone is in for a very bumpy ride on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is still heated over the hug, and Liam (Scott Clifton) — who’s playing it very cool — says he’s going to find out.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants to hear from Finn (Tanner Novlan) that he knows Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is dangerous. When he doesn’t respond instantly, she begs him to say that he understands.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) reflects on finding Hope (Annika Noelle) in bed with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and thinks of Hope’s warning that she spent so much time as a child helping her mother recover from heartbreak. Brooke vowed not to say anything about finding Hope in bed with Thomas, but can she keep that vow?

Hope looks at her phone’s lock screen and the picture of her with Liam. Now Liam will be able to get what he wants while she gets what she wants.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells Brooke that they’ll do everything to be safe, but there’s nothing that can be done with the confession because of how it was obtained. Brooke knows they can take precautions, but right now she’s worried about Hope.

Hope finds photos from Italy and reflects on telling Liam that she wants to be with a man who only wants her. Then she recalls being in bed with Thomas, and suddenly he’s there in her office saying that he’s thinking about the same thing.

Finn insists that he’s concerned about his family’s safety. He truly is. Unfortunately, his words aren’t reaching his eyes.

Brooke tells Ridge she’s very worried about Hope, and eventually she confesses to Ridge that it was way more than one kiss.

(Image credit: CBS)

Hope is happy to hear that Thomas was thinking about her. She, too, is worried about Sheila being released from prison despite her mother’s extra security measures. Thomas vows to keep Hope and her kids safe, which makes her even happier. She’s never really felt protected or secure before, which puzzles Thomas until Hope reveals that Liam has feelings for his sister. She tells him that she and Liam signed divorce papers.

Steffy ends a call with another security agency. Finn reminds her that they’ve got a restraining order and more security than ever, but that’s not enough for Steffy.

Wyatt ponders the video of Finn hugging Sheila. He knows this can’t be easy for Finn because it’s his mom, but still. Wyatt is also concerned that Liam is going through a lot with Italy and the divorce, and maybe Liam is overreacting about Sheila because of his feelings for Steffy.

Brooke apologizes for not telling Ridge the truth but she only found out herself. She explains that Hope was developing more than just feelings for Thomas. “Apparently they took their relationship to the next level,” she says. “I found them in bed together, Ridge.”

Hope doesn’t want to talk about the divorce papers. She never wanted her kids to grow up in a household where her parents aren’t together. Thomas reminds her that she could work things out with Liam, but Hope says Liam is past working out their issues. He’s the one who wanted the divorce. She couldn’t understand how he could walk away so easily, but it’s all because of Steffy.

Steffy double checks the locks on the door. Finn has to get to the hospital and asks if she’s ok with him leaving. He insists that he wants their family to be safe, and Steffy says that it’s only possible if Sheila stays away.

Liam can’t believe Wyatt doesn’t see how bad the hug is. He doesn’t care what Finn is going through because Kelly almost lost her mother thanks to Sheila. He won’t let Sheila back into their lives. Not now. Not ever.

Ridge can’t believe what he’s hearing. Brooke explains that she drove to see Thomas and saw Hope’s car there. She found them in bed. “That was the last thing I expected to see,” she says. Ridge asks if Liam knows, but Brooke is beyond that. Now Ridge is worried about Thomas and having him fall back into a pattern of obsessing over Hope. Ridge asks if Hope has real feelings for his son.

Hope appreciates everything that Thomas has done for her and wants him to know that all she thinks about is the time they shared together. “I am sure about one thing,” she says as she kisses him.

Wyatt knows Liam will always love Steffy, and Liam agrees. He flashes back to saving her life in the tub, performing CPR. He’s not going to lose her now because of Sheila.

(Image credit: CBS)

Steffy jumps when the tea kettle goes off. She’s jumpy. When she hears a banging sound, though, she looks outside and calls out to see if Sheila is there. Poor Steffy. Now that Sheila is out, she’ll never be able to rest.

Like we said before, it’s going to be a bumpy ride with all of these secrets out in the open now. Ridge knows about Hope sleeping with Thomas and Thomas knows about Hope’s divorce.

We already know that Liam isn’t playing around with Steffy’s safety. He doesn’t know what to make of Finn hugging Sheila and he’s not about to wait to find out what it all means.

But it’s Brooke who really made a mistake here. She should have told Ridge the truth from the moment she got back from Thomas’ house. Instead, she waited until he was already agitated from Sheila’s trial to tell him that his son slept with Hope at Hope’s urging. Ridge, who has been worried about Thomas falling back into his own ways, now has something else to worry about.

There’s also the matter of Hope asking Brooke not to reveal what she saw. Brooke just broke that vow by revealing everything to Ridge, and that means a whole new can of worms just opened up for Hope because secrets never stay hidden at Forrester Creations and now it’s going to spread like wildfire through the families and cause divisions at a time when they need to be united.