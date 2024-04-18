The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: can RJ forgive Luna?

Is there a path forward for RJ and Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful? After learning the truth about what happened the night of the wedding, RJ doesn’t seem ready to forgive anyone.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) were the sweetest couple on The Bold and the Beautiful. Even as other relationships struggled, their relationship only got stronger.

When Luna found herself in Zende’s (Delon De Metz) bed the night after Eric (John McCook) and Donna’s (Jennifer Gareis) wedding, she was under the influence of her mother’s “special mints.” Poppy (Romy Park) has since sworn off the mints, but it might be a case of too little, too late when it comes to saving RJ and Luna’s relationship.

RJ is upset that Zende took advantage of Luna in her altered state, but he’s also upset that Luna didn’t tell him what happened. He’s so heated over the matter that he isn’t listening to Zende explain that Luna wanted to tell him the whole truth but he and Poppy urged her not to say anything.

If RJ was thinking clearly, he’d recall how upset she’s been since the wedding and realize that Poppy and Zende’s advice not to tell him was killing her.

But now things are the way they are. Luna didn’t tell him, and now RJ is upset. And he doesn’t seem likely to forgive her. It’s understandable that he’d be upset in the moment, but in RJ’s case he’s not likely to be forgiving given that Luna slept with his biggest rival, his cousin, and has been keeping it a secret this whole time.

Their first night together was so very special. He planned every detail to make her first time having sex as special as possible. Then, the very next night, she slept with Zende. You can’t blame RJ for having his memories crushed by the truth.

The only way we see RJ forgiving Luna is for enough time to pass so that he can calm down. He needs to see that Luna has never been interested in Zende. He might even need some therapy.

RJ and Luna were the cutest couple on B&B, and it would be a shame for them not to get back together. However, it’s going to take some work for that to happen.