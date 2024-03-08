The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Can SINN survive?

In the March 7 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Finn (Tanner Novlan) gave Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hope for their future together after he showed up at the Forrester Creations office. But will SINN be able to weather the storm?

After Steffy killed Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Finn struggled with the loss of his birth mother. To the consternation of just about everyone around him, he mourned her loss and seemed to shun his wife for being the one to take Sheila’s life.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has taken his job as a protective father a bit too far, pointing fingers at Finn for not supporting his wife and choosing to mourn "an animal" instead, while Liam (Scott Clifton) essentially told Finn that he’s ready to step in if Finn isn’t going to be there to support Steffy. Even Finn’s mother, Li (Naomi Matsuda), can’t believe Finn would leave Steffy alone when she needs him the most.

And when Hope (Annika Noelle) told Steffy to give Finn the space he needed to mourn, Steffy ended up getting defensive with Hope instead.

When Finn showed up at the Forrester Creations office though, he showed Steffy that despite his conflicted emotions he still loves her. Steffy seemed to accept this, telling him that she knows they can get through it.

It’s not so easy though. We still don’t know what was in Sheila’s pocket and what the police (who have been oddly quiet about this whole situation) will find in their investigation. It’s possible that things could get bumpy again depending on what they find out about her death.

The most important thing to note right now is that despite everyone (save for Hope) trying to push Steffy away from Finn, she seems dedicated to saving her marriage. She’s trying to see things from his perspective and give him the space he needs to grieve while she deals with her own demons.

Of course, the biggest challenge for SINN’s ability to stay together rests with everyone else. Ridge’s anger toward Finn isn’t helping things, so let’s hope that Steffy stands up for her man when the tension gets to be too much.