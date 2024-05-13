The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: caught in Sheila's web of lies?

Deacon and Finn are so happy to see Sheila Carter alive and well on The Bold and the Beautiful that they’re blinded to the reality of the situation: she’s the same old Sheila, but this time she’s manipulating them outright. After her incident with Finn’s mom, Deacon and Finn should be running away, not running toward her.

In the May 10 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) pranked unsuspecting Li (Naomi Matsuda) in the worst way: after requesting her as a doctor, Sheila hid under the sheet and only revealed her nine toes to Finn’s mother, who was stunned by the sight because she's only see that once before. When Sheila finally pulled the sheet off, it sent Li into hysterics at the sight of her worst nightmare come back to life.

When Deacon (Sean Kanan) returned to the hospital room after Li was escorted from the room, he admonished Sheila, who had a good laugh at it all.

This is the first — and possibly last — warning that Deacon is going to get. This should have been a red flag, that Sheila thought antagonizing Finn’s adopted mother was a good idea. Deacon even laughed with her a little bit.

We know that this week Hope (Annika Noelle) is going to ask Finn to be Deacon’s best man in his wedding, and we can only imagine that Finn will agree. The decision to agree wouldn’t be shocking given Finn’s excitement to have Sheila “back” in his life (“back” intended in the most ironic way because she was never part of his life to begin with, but we digress), but agreeing to do it would be a slap in Li’s face after the stunt Sheila pulled.

Hope is glad to see Finn and Deacon so happy, but she’s concerned that they are in for a very rude awakening because no one else will be happy to see Sheila alive, as evidenced by Li’s strong reaction. It certainly feels like the more people react to the news, the more Finn and Deacon dig their heels in to support Sheila. They’re caught in Sheila’s web of lies and they don’t even know they’re stuck. And it’s only going to get worse….

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.