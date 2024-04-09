The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon's Sheila nightmare?

After an impassioned eulogy for Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Jones), Deacon (Sean Kanan) realizes that his one true love might not be dead after all. But does this mean his worst nightmare is about to be realized on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Technically, Deacon has a few nightmares going on all at once here. First, there’s the issue of whether Sheila is actually dead given that the decedent had ten toes and Sheila only has nine. Then, there’s the issue of finding proof of what he saw since the mortician thinks he’s crazy. Then there’s the matter of telling people what he saw and convincing them that Sheila is still alive. And finally, there’s the not-so-small issue of why Sheila would do this in the first place.

Yeah, Deacon is about to go through it.

The problem with all of this is that Deacon knows that Sheila was going off on her own during her days off, but he had no idea where she was going. Even Liam (Scott Clifton) said it was alarming that Sheila was out and Deacon didn’t know where she was. (Little did Liam know, part of Sheila’s wandering had to do with Deacon’s reversal on their super-secret engagement, which no doubt sent Sheila spiraling.)

Now Deacon will be straddled with having to figure out what happened to Sheila without anyone there to help him. It’s going to drive him crazy, especially since he seems to be the only person who would be happy she’s alive.

In this case, Deacon’s love for Sheila (and guilt about breaking off their engagement) will drive him to search for answers no matter what. He’s not going to stop, even though those answers might take him down a dark path.

Sheila planned this whole thing. She faked her own death and looked to be trying to set up Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to take the fall; even if she wasn’t charged from a legal standpoint, Sheila might have been angling to drive a wedge between Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan). If she shows up alive, she’ll have a lot to answer for and there’s no way she’s going to be able to return to her old life. Deacon will have to be ready to make a difficult choice at that point: lose her again, or leave his entire life behind to be with her.

Needless to say, we’re in for a bumpy ride as Deacon makes his way through this nightmare.