The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: end of the line for Eric?
Eric is determined to have a party, even if it's the last thing he ever does.
Despite suffering a major setback with his health, Eric (John McCook) is determined to have his party on The Bold and the Beautiful.
At the end of last week, Eric announced his plans for a grand Forrester soiree. He wants to host a big gala to celebrate family and friends and love and life, with the caveat that he doesn’t think he has a lot of time left. He doesn’t know his family knows he’s dying, which makes party planning even harder for them.
Of course, shortly after making the big announcement, Donna (Jennifer Gareis) took him home because his hands were shaking in front of his family, and upon arriving home Eric collapsed.
It turns out that he had some kind of an episode, and instead of immediately calling 911, Donna chose to sob over him until he woke up and insisted that he was fine. Then he refused to go to a hospital because he’s fine. Makes sense, right?
Seriously, though, Eric admitted he’s terrified of dying and really seems intent that he needs to focus on living and telling people what they mean to him.
At Forrester Creations, Hope (Annika Noelle) found out about the party from Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and expressed her shock that they had to pretend to enjoy a party knowing that Eric is dying.
Zende (Delon De Metz) encountered RJ (Joshua Hoffman) in the design office and confronted him once again about being selected to work with Eric because he’s Ridge’s son. Eventually, Ridge shows up and tells Zende what’s going on, which sends Zende into the same shock and disbelief that everyone else experienced.
However, despite collapsing, Eric is still pushing hard for his party and based on The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 4, it looks like he’s going to get his wish. But we’re still not sure if the extravagant soiree will be a party…or a wake.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.