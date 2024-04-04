The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn gets closure, or opens old wounds?

Attending Sheila’s service leads to some intense emotions for Finn (Tanner Novlan) on The Bold and the Beautiful. Will it help him put the past behind him or will it stir up old wounds?

Poor Finn. He’s in a pickle no matter what he does these days. If he hadn’t attended Sheila’s funeral at Il Giardino, he might have regretted it. But now that he’s there, Deacon (Sean Kanan) is doing a pretty good job of making him feel like there was a real connection between him and Sheila after telling him how he was the center of her world, and that doesn’t make things any easier for Finn given that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is the one who killed his birth mother.

With all that in mind, will his experience at the funeral help close the door on Sheila, or will it open old wounds?

It was clear in the April 3 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that Steffy wasn’t happy about Finn going to the funeral. It’s possible she thought it meant that he wasn’t supporting her (given that she killed Sheila). She should have been supporting it, though, because by giving Finn the space to attend the service it’s giving him a way to put the whole thing to bed once and for all.

Unfortunately, Finn is at the funeral, conflicted once again. Deacon is feeding him these stories about how much Sheila loved him — without acknowledging that Sheila did, in fact, shoot Finn and Steffy and leave them for dead — and all it’s doing is confusing him. He’s committed as ever to Steffy and their marriage, but knowing she’s the one who wanted Sheila dead, and she’s ultimately the one who pulled the trigger, doesn’t make her anger about his attending the funeral any easier.

From the look of it, Finn is only getting more and more upset about his mother and we’re guessing that seeing a funeral for his birth mother with only three mourners won’t do any favors for Finn. We’re predicting a struggle for Finn in the coming days and weeks, and we can only hope that Steffy is there to help him get through this.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.