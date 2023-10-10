The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope gets SHOCKING news

Finn gets the shock of his life on The Bold and the Beautiful, so he passes that shock on to Hope.

Poor Finn (Tanner Novlan) is trying to process the news that Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) dropped on him. He’s stunned.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is trying to figure out what happened with Luna (Lisa Yamada) and why she was crying.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) gives Hope (Annika Noelle) a hug because she knew she needed it. They’ve both been busy so they haven’t had time to really talk and connect. When Hope mentions working on Hope for the Future, Brooke asks about Thomas and his involvement. She wonders what Hope is feeling for him, and Hope mentions that Finn feels the same way. Brooke wants to know why Finn would be worried about Thomas, even though all he knows about them is that they kissed. Hope explains how she ended up at Finn’s house and how they talked. “He’s a good man,” Hope says, but Brooke wonders why she talked to him about Thomas. Hope tells her mother that Finn says she can do better.

RJ wants to know if Luna is having trouble because of someone at the office and he vows to help. She dodges his questions, assuring him that she’s fine. Inwardly, though, she’s thinking about her mother’s warning to stay away from Forrester Creations.

Deacon tries to explain how much he cares about Sheila, but Finn just can’t believe it. Deacon wanted Finn to see for himself that his mother is happy and that he can believe in their love. This is all real.

RJ insists he’s not prying and that his objective is making sure Luna likes being at Forrester Creations. She tells him she feels safe, which he appreciates. They share in some adorable flirting before he tells her that she’s beautiful.

Brooke is surprised that Finn expressed his feelings about Thomas, though she’s surprised he would speak ill because of Steffy. Hope says their conversation came about organically. Brooke admits she agrees with him about Hope deserving more.

Sheila tells Finn that Deacon’s love has helped to heal her. Love changes people, and having Deacon’s support has changed her. She hopes Finn will be happy for them and she wants to share her love with Finn. Finn is furious; he’s furious at Deacon for tricking him into coming to the restaurant and he’s furious because he misses his wife and kids. Finn stands up and tells Sheila that she needs to get as far away from LA as possible. If she doesn’t she’ll cost him his wife and kids and he will never forgive her for that.

Luna tells RJ that she’s loving being at Forrester Creations and appreciates the opportunity to be there. He replies that he can see how much she loves it because it shows in her work. That’s the whole point of why Eric created the company, to give people a platform to grow and evolve. Luna praises how “real” RJ is and says his talent is just as great as his father and grandfather’s, to which he replies that he hopes to see her in one of his designs some day.

Lisa Yamada as Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke thinks Finn has a point about being infatuated with Thomas because he’s so devoted to her. Brooke is glad she was able to have the conversation with Finn. Hope says Finn understands her situation more than anyone else because they are both with people who have strong bonds with other people.

Finn tells Sheila to leave town to prove that she loves him. Sheila walks away, so Deacon steps up and says that they’re trying to give Sheila a fresh start and that he will make sure she doesn’t hurt anyone ever again. Finn doesn’t buy it, but Deacon keeps going about the power of a second chance. He wants them all to see that she’s capable of being loved and being part of their family.

RJ admits that he wasn’t sure about joining the family business, but with Luna around he’s glad he’s there. Luna thinks it’s great that RJ has the ability to help his grandfather but he insists it’s about being around her. He’d been struggling to figure out where he fits in the company until he met her, and through her he’s been inspired. She’s there chasing her dreams and passion and it inspires him. He says he thinks about making a dress just for her. “I’ve honestly never met anyone as special as you,” he tells her. He’s smitten.

Sheila and Deacon retreat to his apartment and she’s concerned about his reaction. They didn’t even have a chance to tell him about their engagement.

Finn pops into Hope’s office at Forrester Creations. Hope tells him that she shared their conversation with her mother. Finn says he’s been thinking about how much they have in common, particularly with their parents. He asks if she already knows about their parents, but he quickly realizes that she has no idea.

Annika Noelle and Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Finn walked into a trap when he showed up at Deacon’s restaurant, and now he’s about to blow Hope’s mind with the revelation that her father and his mother are together. Keep in mind that he doesn’t know they’re engaged just yet; that will make it even worse.

Hope’s relationship with Deacon is relatively new. She’s going to be shocked by the news that he’s hooking up with Sheila, of course, but she’ll probably be even more upset that he lied to her. She was in his apartment with Sheila hiding in the bathroom. Can she trust him if he’s been hiding so many things from her?

This news will drive a wedge between the families. Not only will Hope have to deal with her own feelings about Sheila’s presence in her father’s life, but she’ll no doubt have to contend with Liam’s reaction to the news. After all, Liam’s argument for Steffy leaving Finn was that Sheila’s presence was a threat to Steffy and their daughter. What happens when Sheila has a direct line to Hope?

Things are about to get very rocky in LA as everyone learns about Deacon and Sheila, and it looks like Hope and Finn might bear the brunt of that shock.