The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope put on notice?

Hope unwittingly had a hand in Steffy’s kidnapping on The Bold and the Beautiful, so will she be persona non grata now that she’s back? Will Hope be put on notice about her behavior?

If Hope (Annika Noelle) hadn’t kissed Finn (Tanner Novlan) at the Brooke’s Bedroom party, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) never would have been kidnapped by Luna (Lisa Yamada) because she wouldn’t have needed to leave town so abruptly.

Kidnapping aside, when word of the kiss started to spread across Forrester Creations, it caused a lot of friction — particularly between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Now, in the aftermath of Luna’s kidnapping plot, Steffy is back and everyone is happy to see her, but that leaves Hope in a very challenging situation. No matter what she says by way of apology, it’s never going to be enough. We suspect that Hope is not only going to lose Hope for the Future, but she’s also going to lose access to Finn entirely. Though Hope wants to still be friends with him, Finn won’t want anything to do with Hope after what happened to Steffy.

There’s a trickle-down effect, too. Liam (Scott Clifton) has been maintaining a good relationship with Hope after their split. They’ve managed to get into a rhythm as co-parents and it’s working for them, but given Liam’s feelings for Steffy, it’s going to cause tension between the former couple. Brooke will also feel the heat, though she’s always going to support her daughter. With Taylor playing the ultra-protective Mama Bear in light of what happened, tension between the two rivals will be at an all-time high and Hope is the cause of it.

As Hope navigates the coming days and weeks, she’s going to find that she might be persona non grata among her family and friends until things simmer down a bit. This might lead Hope to spend more time with Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). In an intriguing twist, Sheila knows about Hope’s infatuation with her son and we’re not so sure she wants to see things cool off between them. Sheila could become Hope’s new confidant, and that will open up a whole new can of worms.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.