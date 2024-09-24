The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope's new man linked to Taylor?

Though Taylor’s diagnosis is still a secret, soon enough there will be lots of new people in her world who are trying to save her life on The Bold and the Beautiful. Could one of these new people end up being Hope’s new man?

In a shocking revelation, the true reason for Taylor’s (Rebecca Budig) return is that she’s dying of heart failure. She told Li (Naomi Matsuda) that she ignored all the symptoms until it was too late. Li promised to get her in touch with the best specialists available, and that could create an interesting opportunity for Hope (Annika Noelle).

We have to wonder: what if Hope ends up falling for one of Taylor’s doctors?

Hope has been pining after Finn (Tanner Novlan), and with good reason; the good doctor is handsome, loyal, kind and compassionate. He’s also devoted to his wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Kissing Finn almost led to Steffy’s death after she was kidnapped by Luna (Lisa Yamada), and Taylor expressed her concern to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who promised that Hope would stay away from Finn.

Finn is a doctor and he represents everything that Hope believes she’s looking for in a man. Maybe the man she’s destined to fall for is also a doctor. Who knows, maybe he’ll be able to find a miracle cure for Taylor’s condition and then he’ll be the hero.

Given that Brooke and Taylor are hoping to rekindle their friendship so that Hope and Steffy can heal their relationship, it would be an interesting twist to have Hope fall for the man who potentially saves Taylor’s life. All of a sudden she’d be the one in the spotlight alongside the man who finds a way to help Taylor, and this could have a snowballing effect that not only connects her to Taylor but also to Steffy.

All of a sudden Hope could find herself in a loving relationship with a good man who manages to save Taylor’s life. We think this might be exactly what Hope needs. Instead of trying to steal another woman’s man, she can have a happy life with a man who loves her and who treats her right. It could be just what the doctor ordered.

