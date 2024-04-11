The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Liam leaving?
Liam Spencer is at a crossroads.
Will Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) follow his brother Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and leave Los Angeles to do some growing and soul-searching? The April 10 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful hints that Liam might be on his way out…or not.
Liam has spent the better part of the past year secretly pining over Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He was married to Hope (Annika Noelle) and even went to Italy to surprise her last June during the launch of Hope for the Future. Upon his arrival, he found his wife kissing his nemesis, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), and that opened the door for him to focus on his love for Steffy.
Over the past few months, Liam has used the threat of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) as a reason to be closer to Steffy while her husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan), was torn between his family and his villainous birth mother. With Sheila "dead" for now, and Steffy seemingly dedicated to her marriage, Liam is suddenly finding himself trying to work out his next move.
He told Steffy that he’s come to realize that he’s not the kind of man he would want his daughters to be with, and that’s leading him to take some time to focus on being a great father while he plans what the future holds for his love life.
There was a point in recent weeks when Liam and Hope shared some time together after Thomas left LA for Paris with Douglas. Liam felt terrible for Hope, who had to grieve the loss of her relationship and being ripped from her son. Though he wasn’t a fan of Thomas after their complicated history, he still felt bad for his ex. And when their daughter showed up, there was a moment when Liam and Hope seemed to recall the good times in their marriage and how well they work together, especially when it comes to their daughter.
With Steffy dedicated to Finn and Hope trying to sort herself out, it looks like Liam is at a crossroads. He’s devoted to his kids, so leaving LA doesn’t seem like a viable option for him at this point. But given that he’s trying to figure out what his path should be, taking some time away from LA could give him the insight he needs.
Liam could go visit his brother Wyatt, who left LA a few months ago to chart his own course. We have no doubt that Liam has a future in LA and on The Bold and the Beautiful, but it seems like he needs to get out of LA to find the answers he’s looking for.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
