The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is TRAGEDY about to strike?
Romance blooms while tragedy looms?
The stage is set for the fashion showdown at Forrester Creations and things are about to get very intense on The Bold and the Beautiful. That’s why we’re obsessed with the love affair we didn’t know we needed because tragedy might be right around the corner.
Now that the guests are arriving with their golden ticket invitations, we’re starting to think that John McCook’s contract extension in September might have been a big ruse to hide his impending demise. Maybe. Probably. The foreshadowing is insane right now and it really feels like he’s not going to make it. But in truth, we really hope he does.
This fashion show has given Eric something to strive for, and it would be great to see him get the win, overcome his health problems and (hopefully) repair his relationship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Who knows, a year from now we might be watching a multigenerational couture line from Eric, Ridge and RJ (Joshua Hoffman). That would be something, wouldn’t it?
That said, it’s a very weird time at Forrester Creations. Everyone is excited, save for the people who know what’s going on with Eric, and it’s heartbreaking. Between watching Eric tell Donna that he wants to watch from backstage to RJ trying to process what’s happening with his grandfather, there’s enough emotional baggage to fill up all the overhead bins on a plane, and then some. That’s why we’re so glad that there’s an adorable romance brewing that we can’t stop watching.
Of course, we’re talking about what’s going on between Charlie the Security Guard (Dick Christie) and Esther Valentine (Kate Linder). Why? Because it’s the most pure and wholesome love affair on the show. They’re smitten with each other, to the extent that they stumble over their words because they’re so nervous in each other’s presence. It’s genuine and refreshing. We’re pulling for them to stay together, whether that means Charlie heads to Genoa City or Esther ends up in Los Angeles.
It is great to see the fashion show underway, and the first two looks were gorgeous. But seeing Eric coughing at the end of the episode is a reminder that the Forrester patriarch isn’t doing well and all this talk about a grand finale might not be too far off.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
