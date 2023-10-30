The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is TRAGEDY about to strike?

The stage is set for the fashion showdown at Forrester Creations and things are about to get very intense on The Bold and the Beautiful. That’s why we’re obsessed with the love affair we didn’t know we needed because tragedy might be right around the corner.

Now that the guests are arriving with their golden ticket invitations, we’re starting to think that John McCook’s contract extension in September might have been a big ruse to hide his impending demise. Maybe. Probably. The foreshadowing is insane right now and it really feels like he’s not going to make it. But in truth, we really hope he does.

This fashion show has given Eric something to strive for, and it would be great to see him get the win, overcome his health problems and (hopefully) repair his relationship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Who knows, a year from now we might be watching a multigenerational couture line from Eric, Ridge and RJ (Joshua Hoffman). That would be something, wouldn’t it?

That said, it’s a very weird time at Forrester Creations. Everyone is excited, save for the people who know what’s going on with Eric, and it’s heartbreaking. Between watching Eric tell Donna that he wants to watch from backstage to RJ trying to process what’s happening with his grandfather, there’s enough emotional baggage to fill up all the overhead bins on a plane, and then some. That’s why we’re so glad that there’s an adorable romance brewing that we can’t stop watching.

Of course, we’re talking about what’s going on between Charlie the Security Guard (Dick Christie) and Esther Valentine (Kate Linder). Why? Because it’s the most pure and wholesome love affair on the show. They’re smitten with each other, to the extent that they stumble over their words because they’re so nervous in each other’s presence. It’s genuine and refreshing. We’re pulling for them to stay together, whether that means Charlie heads to Genoa City or Esther ends up in Los Angeles.

It is great to see the fashion show underway, and the first two looks were gorgeous. But seeing Eric coughing at the end of the episode is a reminder that the Forrester patriarch isn’t doing well and all this talk about a grand finale might not be too far off.